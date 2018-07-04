New Netflix Original Content Released in July

Netflix is keeping its promise to bring upwards of 700 original TV shows and movies in the year 2018.

After announcing its intentions to spend $7.5 billion on new content this year with plans to release hundreds of new original content, Netflix‘s list of July titles proves that the streaming platform is keeping its promise. After releasing dozens of new original movies and TV shows over the past months, Netflix is adding a total of 39 new original titles in the month of July.

Among the most highly-anticipated original content to be released before the end of the moth is the sixth season of Orange is the New Black, which fans have been eagerly waiting for for months. Other specials that have gained a lot of talk are the second season of Anne with and E and a new addition of The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale.

Coming 7/3 – 7/6

The Comedy Lineup

A diverse group of up-and-coming comedians perform 15-minute sets in this stand-up comedy showcase series.

Available July 3.



Anne with an E: Season 2

Anne’s beloved world of Green Gables becomes a much bigger place, with new faces and heartfelt lessons about love, loss and growing up.

Available July 6.



Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018

Freshly Brewed: In a new set of episodes for 2018, Jerry Seinfeld takes a ride with 12 comedy heavyweights, including Jerry Lewis, Ellen DeGeneres and Dave Chappelle.

Available July 6.



First Team: Juventus: Part B

In the second half of the season, Juve hope to hold off stiff challenges to winning another league title while moving forward in the Champions League.

Available July 6.

Coming 7/6

Free Rein: Season 2

As Zoe and the Bright Fields team prepare for Junior Nationals, they must overcome the loss of a team member, a mysterious fire and other obstacles.

Available July 6.



Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 2

Raphael Rowe, who spent 12 years behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit, investigates some of the world’s toughest prisons from the inside.

Available July 6.



Sacred Games

Set amid the chaos of Mumbai, this epic series explores the corrupt underworld lurking beneath India’s economic renaissance. Based on the novel.

Available July 6.



Samantha!

A child star in the ’80s, Samantha clings to the fringes of celebrity with hilarious harebrained schemes to launch herself back into the spotlight.

Available July 6.



Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course

Phil Rosenthal continues his culinary journey of the world, making stops in Dublin, Venice, Buenos Aires, Copenhagen, Cape Town and New York City.

Available July 6.

Coming 7/6 – 7/10

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter

All he wants out of this trip is a chance to bond with his son. And for his son to kill a deer. And to get it all on video.

Available July 6.



The Skin of The Wolf

An animal trapper living in an abandoned mountain town in northern Spain seeks to resolve his loneliness by securing a wife.

Available July 6.



White Fang

A loyal wolfdog’s curiosity leads him on the adventure of a lifetime in this animated update of a Jack London classic set in Canada’s Yukon Territory.

Available July 6.



Drug Lords: Season 2

Drug lords El Chapo, Jemeker Thompson, Christopher Coke and Klaas Bruinsma use fear and violence to make money and avoid authorities.

Available July 10.

Coming 7/13

How It Ends

As a mysterious apocalypse causes the spread of misinformation and violence, a man and his estranged father-in-law race across a chaotic and fractured country to save his pregnant wife.

Available July 13.



Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now

Jim Jefferies returns to Netflix with his third Netflix Original stand-up special, Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now. Performing at the Eventim Apollo in London, the comedian and host of The Jim Jefferies Show unapologetically keeps it real when he opens up about the challenges of being a single father, reflects on the time someone tried to unsuccessfully extort him for money with a sex tape, and the weirdest gig he’s ever played.

Available July 13.



Sugar Rush

Time’s the most important ingredient as competitive teams race against the clock to bake up the best-tasting sweets.

Available July 13.



The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants

Facing one misadventure after another, two rascally 4th-grade pals turn their ornery principal into Captain Underpants, a superhero to save the day.

Available July 13.

Coming 7/15 – 7/20

Bonusfamiljen: Season 2

As Lisa and Patrik take their relationship to the next level, mishaps, money troubles and a startling revelation leave the whole family reeling.

Available July 15.



The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale: Part 2

Trending news, pop culture, social media, original videos and more come together in host Joel McHale’s weekly comedy commentary show.

Available July 15, streaming every Sunday.



Amazing Interiors

They might look ordinary on the outside. But inside, these stunning homes have some jaw-dropping secrets to reveal.

Available July 20.



Dark Tourist

From a nuclear lake to a haunted forest, journalist David Farrier visits unusual — and often macabre — tourism spots around the world.

Available July 20.



Duck Duck Goose

A carefree goose takes a pair of lost baby ducklings under his wing after he’s grounded with an injury. Together, they go on a wild adventure.

Available July 20.

Coming 7/20

Father of the Year

Two college grads return to their hometown, where a hypothetical question – whose dad would win in a fight? – leads to mass mayhem.

Available July 20.



Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 4

Fun-loving Tip and her goofy Boovian BFF take on the world in a new season packed with awesome adventures and cool tunes.

Available July 20.



Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot

In the 1980s, a simple-minded fool named Hideaki meets comedy legend Sanma, changes his name to Jimmy and becomes a comic superstar.

Available July 20.



Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After

With “Last Chance U” in their rearview mirrors, EMCC players, coaches and staff members reveal how life has gone for them since the show.

Available July 20.



Last Chance U: INDY: Part 1

The acclaimed series shifts to Independence Community College in Kansas, where a tough-as-nails coach attempts to rebuild a struggling program.

Available July 20.



Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 2

She’s back with the power to make the impossible possible! Join Luna and her friends for more magical adventures in Amazia and beyond.

Available July 20.

Coming 7/24 – 7/27

The Warning

After the loss of his friend, a mathematical genius figures out a pattern of deaths at a gas station and sets out to warn the next young victim.

Available July 24.



Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial

Newly engaged comic Iliza Shlesinger dives into undeniable truths about life at age 35, the insanity of the road traveled and what’s to come.

Available July 24.



Cupcake & Dino – General Services

In this outrageous animated series, an ambitious cupcake and his friendly dinosaur brother try to rule the general services industry in the big city.

Available July 27.



Extinction

Plagued by dreams of an alien invasion, a family man faces his worst nightmare when an extraterrestrial force begins exterminating Earth’s inhabitants.

Available July 27.



Orange Is the New Black: Season 6

In the wake of the riot, the women are taken to maximum security prison and face serious charges.

Available July 27.

Coming 7/27 – 7/31

Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome

Julius Caesar rises to establish one of history’s greatest dynasties but quickly discovers that unchecked power comes with a price.

Available July 27.



The Bleeding Edge

This groundbreaking documentary explores how America’s profit-driven multi-billion dollar medical device industry puts patients at risk daily.

Available July 27.



The Worst Witch: Season 2

A second year at Cackle’s Academy means double the magic and mischief for accident-prone witch in training Mildred Hubble and her friends.

Available July 27.



Welcome to the Family

When a broke single mom’s estranged father dies, she and his girlfriend try to cover up his death after learning they’ve been written out of his will.

Available July 27.



A Very Secret Service: Season 2

Amid rising Cold War tensions, the clueless agents trigger a series of international crises, and André goes rogue on a mission of his own.

Available July 30.



Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 3

A new female member joins Terrace House, driving the male members to distraction. And with Valentine’s Day approaching, confessions are in the air.

Available July 31.