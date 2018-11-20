New Netflix Original Content Coming in December

Santa is dropping 64 new Netflix originals in the streaming giant’s library this December.

Next month, as the nights get longer and colder, Netflix will be filling stockings with a number of new originals movies and TV series, including a few highly-anticipated names. Among the new additions, which will join several others from TV and the big screen, is the Sandra Bullock and Sarah Paulson-starring film Bird Box, the fourth season of Fuller House, and a list of holiday-approved movies to get you the holiday cheer.

Keep scrolling to see every Netflix original set to be added to the streaming library in December, and don’t forget to take a look at the titles leaving the streaming giant next month.

Coming 12/1 – 12/7

Battle – NETFLIX FILM

The right steps. The wrong attitude. But then she shares the dance floor with a new partner, and the rhythm of love takes over.

Available 12/1.



Crossroads: One Two Jaga – NETFLIX FILM

Immigrant laborers and corrupt police. In a world of desperation, doing the right thing isn’t just hard. It’s dangerous.

Available 12/1.



Memories of the Alhambra (Streaming Every Saturday) – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

While looking for the cryptic creator of an innovative augmented-reality game, an investment firm executive meets a woman who runs a hostel in Spain.

Available 12/1.



Hero Mask – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

After a rash of mysterious deaths, Crown prosecutor Sarah Sinclair and SSC agent James Blood discover a conspiracy surrounding uncanny new bio-masks.

Available 12/3.



The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

As Ae-bong’s husband and father of an adorable baby daughter, Seok finds fresh inspiration from his new family and changing responsibilities.

Available 12/3.



5 Star Christmas – NETFLIX FILM

Away from their spouses. Away from the paparazzi and nosy reporters. It’s a foolproof, Christmastime tryst – what could go wrong?

Available 12/7.



Bad Blood – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

This sprawling crime drama follows the true story of the Rizzuto family and its associates, who presided over organized crime in Montreal for decades.

Available 12/7.



Dogs of Berlin – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Two cops investigate the murder of a famous Turkish-German soccer player, but their ethnic and underworld connections mire the case in controversy.

Available 12/7.

Coming 12/17

Dumplin’ – NETFLIX FILM

Dumplin’ (Danielle Macdonald) is the plus-size, teenage daughter of a former beauty queen (Jennifer Aniston), who signs up for her mom’s pageant as a protest that escalates when other contestants follow her footsteps, revolutionizing the pageant and their small Texas town.

Available 12/7.



Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

As Bright Fields preps for its Mistletoe Ball, a broken ornament leads Zoe to a family secret, while Gaby finds herself at the mercy of new boss Mia.

Available 12/7.



Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle – NETFLIX FILM

Acclaimed actor and director Andy Serkis reinvents Rudyard Kipling’s beloved masterpiece, in which a boy who would become a legend, wants nothing more than to find a home. Torn between two worlds, that of the jungle and that of humankind, Mowgli must navigate the inherent dangers in each on a journey to discover who he really is. Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Freida Pinto, Matthew Rhys and Naomie Harris lead an all-star cast along with newcomer Rohan Chand (“Mowgli”) in this visually spectacular and emotionally moving adventure. It will also be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali.

Available 12/7.



Nailed It! Holiday! – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

It’s the “Nailed It!” holiday special you’ve been waiting for, with missing ingredients, impossible asks and desserts that look delightfully sad.

Available 12/7.



Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The holidays take a hit as Kaz juggles the Secret Santa competition, his Aunt Angelique’s visit and his nemesis Arcangelo’s Christmas plotting.

Available 12/7.



Pine Gap – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

At top-secret U.S.-Australian joint defense facility Pine Gap, fissures appear in the critical alliance as spies work with, and against, each other.

Available 12/7.



ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay? – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

As a groundbreaking ’80s rap act, Run-D.M.C. brought hip-hop to the mainstream. But the murder of the group’s DJ, Jam Master Jay, remains a mystery.

Available 12/7.



Super Monsters and the Wish Star – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Deck the halls with holiday magic and get ready for a fun, festive time. It’s a gift from the Super Monsters … to you!

Available 12/7.

Coming 12/17 – 12/13

The American Meme – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Follow four social media disruptors – Paris Hilton, Josh Ostrovsky, Brittany Furlan and Kirill Bichutsky – as they hustle to create online empires.

Available 12/7.



The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur) – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

When Parisian Elsa gets hung up on her ex, her best friends secretly hire a male escort to help her move on. But their plan works a little too well.

Available 12/7.



The Ranch: Part 6 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Colt confronts the challenges of running a ranch as he and Abby get ready to become parents. And a second new arrival keeps the Bennetts on their toes.

Available 12/7.



Vir Das: Losing It – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In a new stand-up special, comedian Vir Das touches on world travel, religion, his desire to be an Indian superhero and more.

Available 12/11.



Back Street Girls: Gokudols – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

To pay for an epic blunder, three yakuza brothers are forced to alter their bodies, form a girl group and break into the underground J-Pop idol scene.

Available 12/12.



Out of Many, One – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

As they prepare for their naturalization tests, several legal immigrants discuss what drove them to seek better opportunities in America.

Available 12/12.



Wanted: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A witness protection deal lands Lola in Adelaide, where a murder sends her and Chelsea on the run through South Australia in search of a missing woman.

Available 12/13.

Coming 12/14

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

As the winter solstice approaches, Sabrina orchestrates an emotional séance with serious consequences, and Susie’s merry plans turn menacing.

Available 12/14.



Cuckoo: Season 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hoping to build a career for himself, Dale gives hospitality a try, while lawyer Ken copes badly with some professional issues of his own in Season 4.

Available 12/14.



Dance & Sing with True: Songs – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

True and her friends are making music – and they want you to dance and sing along. So cut loose, silly goose! These fun beats are totally sweet.

Available 12/14.



Fuller House: Season 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Tanner-Fuller-Gibblers are back with big laughs. DJ and Steve rekindle their flame – and a new member of the family is on the way!

Available 12/14.



Inside the Real Narcos – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Special Forces soldier Jason Fox embeds himself with drug cartels in Mexico, Colombia and Peru to understand the people involved and how they operate.

Available 12/14.



Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Investigative journalist Raphael Rowe, who was once wrongfully convicted of murder, visits prisons in Colombia, Costa Rica, Romania and Norway.

Available 12/14.



Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Teddy’s never missed the Festival of Lights, but the bowling alley’s been snowed in! Not to worry – Emil insists the Christmas moose will save the day.

Available 12/14.



ROMA – NETFLIX FILM

This film from Oscar winner Alfonso Cuarón chronicles a tumultuous year in the life of a middle-class family in Mexico City in the early 1970s.

Available 12/14.

Coming 12/14 – 12/16

Sunderland Til I Die – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

This docuseries follows English soccer club Sunderland through the 2017-18 season as they try to bounce back after relegation from the Premier League.

Available 12/14.



The Fix – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Comedians Jimmy Carr, D.L. Hughley and Katherine Ryan tackle the world’s woes with help from a rotating crew of funny guests and actual experts.

Available 12/14.



The Innocent Man – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Based on the true crime best-seller by John Grisham, the six-part documentary series The Innocent Man focuses on two murders that shook the small town of Ada, Oklahoma, in the 1980s — and the controversial chain of events that followed.

Available 12/14.



The Protector – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Discovering his ties to a secret ancient order, a young man living in modern Istanbul embarks on a quest to save the city from an immortal enemy.

Available 12/14.



Tidelands – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ex-con Cal McTeer’s return to her hometown Orphelin Bay blows the lid off a generations-long conspiracy of silence around murder, drugs and sirens.

Available 12/14.



Travelers: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

With the truth about their existence exposed to the world, MacLaren and his team must cover their tracks, partner with the FBI, and find Traveler 001.

Available 12/14.



Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 8 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A team of teenagers continues to work together, fighting the forces of evil amid an epic intergalactic battle to protect the universe.

Available 12/14.



Springsteen on Broadway – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In this acclaimed show based on his best-selling autobiography, Bruce Springsteen performs acoustic versions of his music and shares personal stories.

Available 12/16.

Coming 12/18 – 12/21

Baki – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

While martial arts champion Baki Hanma trains hard to surpass his legendary father, five violent death row inmates descend upon Tokyo to take him on.

Available 12/18.



Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ellen DeGeneres is “Relatable” in her debut Netflix original comedy special premiering December 18. Filmed at Seattle’s Benaroya Hall, Relatable marks Ellen’s return to stand-up after a 15-year hiatus.

Available 12/18.



Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 5 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Takayuki and Aya keep going on dates, but Takayuki’s heart may be set on someone else. New member Shunsuke begins a journey of self-discovery.

Available 12/18.



3Below: Tales of Arcadia – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

After crash-landing in Arcadia, two royal teen aliens struggle to blend in as they evade intergalactic bounty hunters. Created by Guillermo del Toro.

Available 12/21.



7 Days Out – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

7 Days Out offers an intimate look at the excitement and drama of the seven days leading up to the most significant historical and cultural events in the worlds of fashion, food, space, sports, and entertainment. From Karl Lagerfeld preparing for the latest Chanel Haute Couture collection, to NASA’s groundbreaking Cassini mission, 7 Days Out delivers unprecedented, behind-the-scenes access as we countdown the most exciting events in the world. The series comes from the acclaimed director of First Monday in May, Andrew Rossi, from Andrew Fried and Dane Lillegard, Executive Producers of Chef’s Table and Last Chance U, and Executive Producer Joe Zee.

Available 12/21.



Back With the Ex – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

After years apart, four singles will reunite with the exes they just couldn’t forget. But will their past loves feel the same way about them?

Available 12/21.



Bad Seeds – NETFLIX FILM

Troubled by his past, a scam artist who runs a petty racket with his adoptive mom finds redemption while mentoring a group of difficult students.

Available 12/21.



Bird Box – NETFLIX FILM

Five years after a wave of mass suicides decimates the population, a woman and her two children embark on a desperate, dangerous quest for sanctuary.

Available 12/21.

Coming 12/21

Derry Girls – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Set against the backdrop of the Northern Ireland Troubles, this comic series follows a group of friends as they navigate their teens in the early 1990s.

Available 12/21.



Diablero – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A supernatural fight between good and evil unfolds on the colorful streets of Mexico when a priest enlists the help of a crew led by a legendary demon hunter.

Available 12/21.



LAST HOPE: Part 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Pandora team continues to endure a barrage of setbacks that threaten the city, while a vengeful Mr. Gold awaits his chance to enact revenge.

Available 12/21.



Perfume – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A perfumer with a superhuman sense of smell begins killing female students at a boarding school to distill their essence and create the perfect scent.

Available 12/21.



Sirius the Jaeger – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In imperial Tokyo, a group calling themselves “Jaegers” secretly hunt the vampires seeking the Ark of Sirius. Among them is young werewolf, Yuliy.

Available 12/21.



Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski – NETFLIX FILM

Underground artists in L.A. discover the work of a forgotten Polish sculptor, a mad genius whose true story unfolds chapter by astounding chapter.

Available 12/21.



Tales by Light: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Season 3 follows a trio of image-makers on voyages of discovery into neighborhoods of India, the reefs of Indonesia, and the backcountry of Australia.

Available 12/21.



The Casketeers – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A docuseries about the wife-and-husband team at Waitakere Funeral Services, as they work with grieving families in an insightful and emotional way.

Available 12/21.



Wolf (BÖRÜ) – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tasked with risky operations across Turkey, members of a special security unit confront danger and tragedy both on the field and at home.

Available 12/21.

Coming 12/24 – 12/28

Hi Score Girl – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A chronic gamer abysmally inept in academics and sports finally meets his match at his usual shady arcade – and it’s his rich classmate, Akira.

Available 12/24.



Alexa & Katie: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

For best friends Alexa and Katie, sophomore year brings budding romance, a major breakup, a birthday milestone – and big lessons they’ll never forget.

Available 12/26.



Instant Hotel – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Teams of Australian homeowners compete for the title of best Instant Hotel by staying overnight in each other’s rentals and rating their experience.

Available 12/28.



La noche de 12 años – NETFLIX FILM

Three political prisoners, including future president of Uruguay José Mujica, are held in clandestine captivity by Uruguay’s military dictatorship.

Available 12/28.



Selection Day – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Between an overbearing father and an underhanded system, a cricket prodigy and his brother grapple with their own ambitions, demons and identities.

Available 12/28.



When Angels Sleep – NETFLIX FILM

A businessman falls asleep at the wheel and hits a woman with his car. His interactions with her frightened friend unleash a string of dark events.

Available 12/28.



Yummy Mummies – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Follow four young mothers with enviable lifestyles throughout their pregnancies, as they delve into a chaotic new reality with newborn babies.

Available 12/28.



Watership Down: Limited Series – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A warren of rabbits battles many threats on their daring journey to find a new home in this adaptation of the classic novel by Richard Adams.

Release date not yet announced.