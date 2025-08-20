New Horror Movie Pulled From Theater Release, Paramount+ Premiere Date Revealed

A scary movie originally set to hit theaters this month is now headed straight to streaming.

The Dakota Fanning-starring horror film Vicious was intended for a theater release, but Paramount Pictures has now opted to skip a theater release entirely and debut the film on its streaming service Paramount+.

Vicious comes from writer/director Bryan Bertino, who is best known for writing and directing the 2008 home-invasion flick The Strangers and writing its 2018 sequel The Strangers: Prey at Night.

Kathryn Hunter, Mary McCormack, Rachel Blanchard, Devyn Nekoda, Klea Scott and Emily Mitchell also star in the film. Not much about the plot of Vicious is known, only that Fanning’s character receives a gift one night that traps her in an alternate world.

The film will still screen in at least one theater, however. The film will premiere at Fantastic Fest next month, alongside several other horror films.

Some other films set to screen at the festival include another Paramount horror, Primate, action sequel Sisu: Road to Revenge, Universal’s upcoming horror sequel The Black Phone 2, and, coincidentally, the next The Strangers movie—a reboot of the series that Bertino had no involvement in.

Vicious hits Paramount+ on October 10.