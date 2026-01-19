Netflix’s movie chart has a mix of big Netflix Originals and licensed fare — specifically from Hallmark Channel.

Two sappy romantic movies from the network are in the chart right now (and there’s a true crime one from Lifetime one, too).

Videos by PopCulture.com

Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Monday (Jan. 19, 2026). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about them.

7. The Royal We

Play video

Official Synopsis: “When her older sister elopes with a non-royal, Princess Bea who has lived her life away from her royal duties must now step in and honor the arranged marriage to a small kingdom prince.”

6. Bone Lake

Play video

Official Synopsis: “A couple’s romantic vacation at a secluded lakeside estate is upended when they are forced to share the mansion with a mysterious and attractive couple. In this darkly hilarious and seductive horror story, a dream getaway spirals into a nightmarish maze of sex, lies, and manipulation, bringing terrifying secrets to light and triggering a bloody battle for survival.”

5. Kpop Demon Hunters

Play video

Official Synopsis: “When they aren’t selling out stadiums, Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.”

4. An Unexpected Valentine

Play video

Official Synopsis: “A chance encounter on Valentine’s Day brings Hannah and Finn together as they race through New York City to return a lost engagement ring and save one couple’s special day.”

3. People We Meet on Vacation

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Poppy’s a free spirit. Alex loves a plan. After years of summer vacations, these polar-opposite pals wonder if they could be a perfect romantic match.”

2. Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire Story

Play video

Official Synopsis: “The film is a retelling of a true story: the shocking murder of Bill McGuire, whose body was found in three separate suitcases in the Chesapeake Bay in 2004. His wife, Melanie, became the main suspect and the center of a highly publicized trial.”

1. The Rip

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Upon discovering millions in cash in a derelict stash house, trust among a team of Miami cops begins to fray. As outside forces learn about the size o