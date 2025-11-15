Netflix’s Top 6 Movies Today (Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025)

There are a ton of new titles hitting the Netflix chart right now, but the No. 1 movie isn’t actually a Netflix Original.

Even though a Netflix rom-com and a new Eddie Murphy documentary dropped on the service, the No. 1 movie is an action flick that is actually also streaming free on other platforms right now.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Saturday (Nov. 15, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each series are included if you want to learn more about the shows.

6. Kpop Demon Hunters

Play video

Official Synopsis: “When they aren’t selling out stadiums, Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.”

5. Being Eddie

Play video

Official Synopsis: “It goes without saying that there is only one Eddie Murphy. No other teen comedian shared a stage with Jerry Seinfeld at 17, and joined the cast of Saturday Night Live right out of high school. No actor has ever played a cop, a doctor, and a donkey — and dominated every facet of Hollywood he’s touched. Fewer still have been an A-list celebrity for over four decades, and never succumbed to its darker side. Murphy’s unusual combination of explosive charisma, focused ambition, raw talent, and deep-set circumspection puts him in a league of his own, and is on full display in Being Eddie, directed by two-time Oscar-winner Angus Wall.

“The documentary gathers comedy and Hollywood legends like Dave Chappelle, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jamie Foxx, Jerry Seinfeld, Reginald Hudlin and more to celebrate the Oscar-nominated actor and his nearly 50-year career that’s seen him break barriers, invent genres, and inspire generations of talent. For the first time ever, Murphy invites the public into his home to revisit his breathtaking body of work, all the while revealing the dazzling interior life that has long driven — and grounded — this once-in-a-century star.”

4. A Merry Little Ex-Mas

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Recently divorced Kate (Alicia Silverstone) hopes for one last perfect family Christmas before selling her house. But her holiday plans are hilariously derailed when her ex-husband Everett (Oliver Hudson) unexpectedly introduces his younger and successful new girlfriend.”

3. In Your Dreams

Play video

Official Synopsis: “In Your Dreams is a comedy adventure about Stevie and her brother Elliot who journey into the absurd landscape of their own dreams. If the siblings can withstand a snarky stuffed giraffe, zombie breakfast foods, and the queen of nightmares, the Sandman will grant them their ultimate dream come true…the perfect family.”

2. Frankenstein

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro adapts Mary Shelley’s classic tale of Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.”

1. The Marksman

Play video

Official Synopsis: “A Marine turned Arizona rancher leaves a bloody trail when he becomes the protector of a young boy fleeing deadly cartel assassins.”