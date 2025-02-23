After some big titles like Cobra Kai have cycled out, a pretty fresh crop of TV shows is now in the top 5. Except for Love Is Blind, new additions to the Netflix catalog — such as Zero Day — are capturing the attention of Netflix subscribers.

Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 TV shows list as it currently stands on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Trailers and official descriptions of each show are included if you want to learn more about the films.)

5. Court of Gold

Official Synopsis: “Go behind the scenes with the top medal contenders in men’s basketball as they battle for gold and glory at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.”

4. Love Is Blind

Official Synopsis: “Celebrate the five year anniversary of Love is Blind with a brand new season set in Minneapolis-Saint Paul, Minnesota and discover that, when it comes to this hit reality series, there’s always more to reveal.”

3. The Search For Instagram’s Worst Con Artist

Official Synopsis: “The inside story of Belle Gibson, the 21-year-old social influencer who duped millions of followers by claiming she cured her terminal cancer through wellness and healthy eating.”

2. Zero Day

Official Synopsis: “A former U.S. President is called out of retirement to find the source of a deadly cyberattack, only to discover a vast web of lies and conspiracies.”

1. American Murder: Gabby Petito

Official Synopsis: “What happened in the final days of Gabby Petito’s life? In this gripping true-crime series, her loved ones reveal the untold story of her tragic murder.”