Shows about kidnapping, creepy schools and good ol’ American football fill up the Netflix top 5 right now.

Elsewhere, a reality TV exposé is stirring up controversy.

Continue on to see the Netflix top television list as it currently stands on Sunday (Aug. 24, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each series are included if you want to learn more about the shows.

5. America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys

Official Synopsis: “Relive the ’90s Dallas Cowboys dynasty in Netflix’s America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys.”

4. Bon Appétit, Your Majesty

Official Synopsis: “After time traveling to the Joseon era, a talented chef meets a tyrant king. Her modern dishes captivate his palate, but royal challenges await her.”

3. Wednesday

Official Synopsis: “Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. This season, Wednesday must navigate family, friends and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery.”

2. Fit for TV: The Reality of ‘The Biggest Loser’

Official Synopsis: “A three-part documentary series that takes an inside look at the making of the hit reality TV competition, exploring the good, the bad, and the complicated. Featuring interviews with former contestants, trainers, producers, and health professionals, the documentary examines the show’s approach to transformation, the support systems in place, and the unique challenges of filming reality television. The series explores how the experience shaped the lives of those involved with the show long after the cameras stopped rolling and invites viewers to reflect on the balance between entertainment and well-being, and what it truly means to pursue lasting change.”

1. Hostage

Official Synopsis: “When the British Prime Minister’s husband is kidnapped and the visiting French President is blackmailed, the two political leaders both face unimaginable choices. Forced into a fierce rivalry where their political futures, and lives, might hang in the balance, can they work together to uncover the plot that threatens them both?”