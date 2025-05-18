Vince Vaughn’s Nonnas is just one of the many heartwarming movies in Netflix’s top 5 right now. Four of the five are solid choices for family movie night — but that fifth one, a true crime doc, is about as far from uplifting as possible.

Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Sunday (May 18, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films.

5. Home

Official Synopsis: “When misfit alien Oh mistakenly sends a party invite to the entire galaxy, he goes on the run to avoid trouble and befriends spunky human girl Tip.”

4. Paddington in Peru

Official Synopsis: “Paddington in Peru finds the beloved, marmalade-loving bear lost in the jungle on an exciting, high-stakes adventure. When Paddington discovers his beloved Aunt Lucy has gone missing from the Home for Retired Bears, he and the Brown family head to the wilds of Peru to look for her. The only clue to her whereabouts is a spot marked on an enigmatic map. Determined to solve the mystery, Paddington embarks on a thrilling quest through the rainforests of the Amazon to find his aunt…and may also uncover one of the world’s most legendary treasures.”

3. A Deadly American Marriage

Official Synopsis: “A chilling 911 call. A gruesome scene. What is the real story behind Jason Corbett’s brutal death? In this documentary, Jason’s wife and children reflect on the elusive truths behind their seemingly fairytale life.”

2. Instant Family

Official Synopsis: “This couple made careers out of renovating homes. But when they become caregivers to three strong-willed siblings, their lives will need an overhaul.”

1. Nonnas

Official Synopsis: “After the loss of his mother, a man risks everything to honor her by opening an Italian restaurant with a group of local grandmothers as the chefs.”