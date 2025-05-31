There have not been too many position changes in the Netflix top 5 since Memorial Day. However, Fear Street: Prom Queen is out in favor of a true crime drama, and the Minions are back on the movie chart yet again.

Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday (May 31, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films.

5. Despicable Me 4

Play video

Official Synopsis: “The world’s favorite supervillain-turned-Anti-Villain-League-agent returns for a bold new era of Minions mayhem in Illumination’s Despicable Me 4. Gru, Lucy and their girls welcome a new member to the family-Gru Jr.-who is intent on tormenting his dad, as a new nemesis shows up and forces the family to go on the run.”

4. Nonnas

Play video

Official Synopsis: “After the loss of his mother, a man risks everything to honor her by opening an Italian restaurant with a group of local grandmothers as the chefs.”

3. Instant Family

Play video

Official Synopsis: “This couple made careers out of renovating homes. But when they become caregivers to three strong-willed siblings, their lives will need an overhaul.”

2. A Widow’s Game

Play video

Official Synopsis: “The film is based on the case known as ‘the black widow of Patraix’: In August 2017, the body of a man, stabbed seven times, appears in a parking lot in Valencia. Everything points to a crime of passion. The Homicide Group of the city, with a veteran inspector at the head, starts an investigation against the clock that soon leads them to a suspect that no one expected: Maje, the young widow, sweet and serene, who had been married to the victim for less than a year.”

1. The Wild Robot

Play video

Official Synopsis: “The epic adventure follows the journey of a robot—ROZZUM unit 7134, ‘Roz’ for short — that is shipwrecked on an uninhabited island and must learn to adapt to the harsh surroundings, gradually building relationships with the animals on the island and becoming the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling.”