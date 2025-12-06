The Netflix top 3 is refreshed for a new month!

Holiday titles and awards contenders are swooping onto the chart, just as everyone prepares for holiday downtime.

Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Saturday (Dec. 6, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about them.

3. Jay Kelly

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Jay Kelly, the new film from Academy Award nominee Noah Baumbach, follows famous movie actor, Jay Kelly (George Clooney), as he embarks on a journey of self discovery confronting both his past and present, accompanied by his devoted manager Ron (Adam Sandler).”

2. Troll 2

Play video

Official Synopsis: “When a dangerous new troll is awakened, unleashing devastation across Norway, beloved adventurers Nora, Andreas and Captain Kris are thrust into their most perilous mission yet. To stop the creature’s ruthless rampage, they must enlist new allies and delve into the country’s ancient history, searching for answers. As the clock ticks and the troll’s path of destruction grows wider, our heroes face impossible odds in their fight to save their homeland from falling into darkness.”

1. My Secret Santa

Play video

Official Synopsis: “A vivacious single mom in need of a job decides to disguise herself as a man in order to get hired as the seasonal Santa at a luxury ski resort. But when she starts to fall in love with the hotel manager, complications develop that could ruin everything.”