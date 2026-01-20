A Hulu show is in Netflix’s top 3 right now.

You read that right; a forgotten Hulu Original is now on Netflix, and it’s doing very well — possibly better than it ever did on Hulu. However, it still couldn’t take the top spot…

Continue on to see the Netflix top TV show list as it currently stands on Monday (Jan. 19, 2026). Trailers and official descriptions of each series are included if you want to learn more about them.

3. 11.22.63

Official Synopsis: “A teacher travels back in time to stop JFK’s assassination, but altering history proves more dangerous than he imagined.”

2. Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials

Official Synopsis: “England. 1925. At a lavish country house party, a practical joke appears to have gone horribly, murderously wrong. It will be up to the unlikeliest of sleuths – the fizzingly inquisitive Lady Eileen ‘Bundle’ Brent – to unravel a chilling plot that will change her life, cracking wide open the country house mystery.”

1. His & Hers

Official Synopsis: “Set in the sweltering heat of Atlanta, Anna lives in haunting reclusivity, fading away from her friends and career as a news anchor. But when she overhears about a murder in Dahlonega – the sleepy town where she grew up – Anna is snapped back to life, pouncing on the case and searching for answers. Detective Jack Harper is strangely suspicious of her involvement, chasing her into the crosshairs of his own investigation. There are two sides to every story: HIS & HERS, which means someone is always lying.”