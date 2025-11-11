A House of Dynamite is out of the Netflix top 3, making room for a Christmas movie.

However, the spooky vibes of October haven’t fully waned just yet. The top couple of movies have their share of demons and monsters…

Videos by PopCulture.com

Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Tuesday (Nov. 11, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each series are included if you want to learn more about the shows.

3. Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas

Official Synopsis: “Madea and her niece Eileen head to a small town in Alabama to surprise Eileen’s daughter for Christmas, where a huge secret and holiday hijinks await.”

2. Kpop Demon Hunters

Official Synopsis: “When they aren’t selling out stadiums, Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.”

1. Frankenstein

Official Synopsis: “Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro adapts Mary Shelley’s classic tale of Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.”