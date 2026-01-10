Netflix’s new steamy romantic comedy is quickly blowing up on the movie chart.

However, a returning true crime documentary and a big family hit are hot on its tail.

Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Saturday (Jan. 10, 2026). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about them.

3. The Bad Guys

Official Synopsis: “After a lifetime of legendary heists, the notorious Bad Guys are finally caught. When Mr. Wolf brokers a deal to keep them out of prison, the gang attempts their most challenging job yet…going good.”

2. Evil Influencer: The Jodi Hildebrandt Story

Official Synopsis: “People sought her guidance — then came her child abuse arrest with mom influencer Ruby Franke. Unpack the chilling case of therapist Jodi Hildebrandt.”

1. People We Meet on Vacation

Official Synopsis: “Poppy’s a free spirit. Alex loves a plan. After years of summer vacations, these polar-opposite pals wonder if they could be a perfect romantic match.”