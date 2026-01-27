Netflix’s Top 3 Movies Today (Monday, Jan. 26, 2026)

Some of Netflix’s highest-profile originals are tearing up the streamer’s charts right now.

Three new movies, all released this year, take up the first, second and third spots on Netflix’s Top 10 charts today.

3. One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5

Official Synopsis: “An inside look at the years of effort and craft that went into the final installment of the Duffer Brothers’ generation-defining series.”

2. People We Meet on Vacation

Official Synopsis: “Poppy’s a free spirit. Alex loves a plan. After years of summer vacations, these polar-opposite pals wonder if they could be a perfect romantic match.” Based on Emily Henry’s best-selling novel.

1. The Rip

Official Synopsis: “Trust frays when a team of Miami cops discovers millions in cash inside a run-down stash house, calling everyone — and everything — into question.” Starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.