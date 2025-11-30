Thanksgiving has come and gone, and Netflix subscribers are shifting into Christmas mode.

We checked in on Netflix’s top movie chart (and the top family-friendly movie chart) to share what the most popular holiday movies are right now on the platform. There are some new favorites — as well as one Netflix Originals hit from a few years back.

Continue on to see the Netflix top Christmas movie list as it currently stands on Sunday (Nov. 30, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about them.

3. The Christmas Chronicles

Official Synopsis: “The Christmas Chronicles tells the story of sister and brother, Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis), whose Christmas Eve plan to catch Santa Claus (Kurt Russell) on camera turns into an unexpected journey that most kids could only dream about. After staking out Santa’s arrival, they sneak into his sleigh, cause it to crash and nearly derail Christmas. As their wild night unfolds, Kate and Teddy work together with Santa – as you’ve never seen him before – and his loyal Elves to save Christmas before it’s too late.”

2. Champagne Problems

Official Synopsis: “Sydney Price (Minka Kelly) is a determined on-the-rise executive who finally gets her chance to lead a major acquisition for Chateau Cassell, a beloved champagne house nestled in the heart of the Champagne region. When she hears she has been summoned to France around Christmas as part of the negotiations, she arrives in the city of lights with a hopeful heart and ready to close the deal.

“Taking one night off to soak in the magic of Paris over the holidays, Sydney has an unexpectedly charming run-in with Henri Cassell (Tom Wozniczka), a stranger who turns one simple evening into something special. But her plans for a whirlwind romance are quickly upended when she discovers that this charming Parisian is the founder’s son of the very company she is hoping to acquire. Yet, even amidst the gentle competition set by Hugo Cassell (Thibault de Montalembert) for all the potential buyers at the family vineyard, Sydney and Henri find themselves irresistibly drawn to each other, realizing that their burgeoning feelings might be hard to keep bottled up.”

1. Jingle Bell Heist

Official Synopsis: “Sophia (Olivia Holt), a sharp-witted retail worker, and Nick (Connor Swindells), a down-on-his-luck repairman, are small-time thieves with their eyes on the same Christmas Eve score: robbing London’s most notorious department store. Forced into an uneasy alliance, as secrets surface and feelings for each other deepen, Sophia and Nick put their relationship and the heist in jeopardy.”