Netflix’s Top 3 Christmas Movies Today (Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025)

The standard Netflix top 10 is surprisingly short on holiday movies right now, so we had to dip into the family chart to get a wider glimpse at what Christmas movies people are watching on Netflix right now.

There’s one new romantic comedy for adults, but the other two are family favorites returning for encore runs on the movie chart in 2025.

Continue on to see the Netflix top Christmas movie list as it currently stands on Sunday (Dec. 7, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about them.

3. That Christmas

Official Synopsis: “Based on the charming trilogy of children’s books by beloved multi award-winning writer/director Richard Curtis (Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill, Love Actually, Yesterday), That Christmas follows a series of entwined tales about family and friends, love and loneliness, and Santa Claus making a big mistake, not to mention an enormous number of turkeys!”

2. The Christmas Chronicles

Official Synopsis: “The Christmas Chronicles tells the story of sister and brother, Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis), whose Christmas Eve plan to catch Santa Claus (Kurt Russell) on camera turns into an unexpected journey that most kids could only dream about. After staking out Santa’s arrival, they sneak into his sleigh, cause it to crash and nearly derail Christmas. As their wild night unfolds, Kate and Teddy work together with Santa – as you’ve never seen him before – and his loyal Elves to save Christmas before it’s too late.”

1. My Secret Santa

Official Synopsis: “A vivacious single mom in need of a job decides to disguise herself as a man in order to get hired as the seasonal Santa at a luxury ski resort. But when she starts to fall in love with the hotel manager, complications develop that could ruin everything.”