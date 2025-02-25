Netflix’s ‘Monster’ Season 3 Casts ‘The Idol’ Star Suzanna Son

The third season of Ryan Murphy’s Monster is adding to the cast. Suzanna Son, who can be seen in Sam Levinson’s short-lived HBO series The Idol, has joined the Netflix anthology series, according to Deadline.

After centering on Jeffrey Dahmer for Season 1 and the Menendez Brothers for Season 2, Monster Season 3 will center on suspected serial killer Ed Gein, known as the Butcher of Plainfield or the Plainfield Ghoul. As the inspiration for many horror films and characters, Gein confessed to murdering two women in the 1950s and allegedly exhumed corpses from graveyards to make trophies of the skin and bodies.

Charlie Hunnam will portray the infamous Wisconsin-born killer. Son, 29, will also be joining Laurie Metcalf, Tom Hollander, and Olivia Williams. As of now, it’s unclear what role Son will be playing, but it will be in a series regular capacity. Filming kicked off on Monster Season 3, reportedly titled The Original Monster, late last year, and Hunnam looked unrecognizable as Gein.

Along with The Idol, Son can also be seen in Secret Escort and Red Rocket. She hasn’t taken on too many roles, as she really broke out into acting in 2019, with The Idol being her biggest credit so far, but it’s likely things will only get bigger for her once Monster comes out. The Ryan Murphy series is also not the only Netflix project that Son has coming out. She’s set to star in the highly-anticipated fourth Fear Street film, Prom Queen, coming out later this year, alongside Ariana Greenblatt, Katherine Waterston, Lili Taylor, Chris Klein, Ella Rubin, and India Flower.

Considering the controversy that came with the first two seasons of Monster, it’s hard to predict how the public will receive the third season. It might not be a while until the season premieres, so for now, people will just have to go off the few information that they do have. It’s clear that even despite potential controversy, Murphy won’t stop the series, at least not any time soon. At the very least, it should be interesting to see how the upcoming season compares to Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, which premiered last fall. Both seasons are streaming on Netflix. More details surrounding Monster Season 3 should be revealed in the coming months.