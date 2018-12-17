Netflix Users React to That Devastating ‘Mowgli’ Death

Netflix’s Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle may tell the story a “man cub” raised by a pack of wolves in the heart of the jungle, but it was another character who stole and subsequently broke viewers’ hearts.

Warning: This story contains major spoilers for Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle.

Premiering on the streaming service Nov. 29, Mowgli took fans into yet another adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s 124-year-old book, The Jungle Book, providing a much darker tale than what many viewers of the Disney adaptation were probably expecting. Set in the very same jungle and with many of the very same characters as the original story, fans find Mowgli being raised by a pack of wolves after Shere Khan kills his parents, though his nature of half man and half wolf distinguishes him as an outsider and a misfit.

Dubbed a “freak” by other members of the wolf pack, Mowgli finds solace in albino wolf pup Bhoot, who is also called a “freak.” Voiced by Louis Ashbourne Serkis, Bhoot’s unwavering optimism immediately made him a fan-favorite, though the tragic way in which his story ended left many devastated.

Following a disheartening wolf run, in which Mowgli was the only wolf not to pass the test, and a run-in with Shere Khan and Kaa, Mowlgi lashed out at Bhoot, claiming he isn’t special and that he “came out wrong.” Hurt, Bhoot ran off, leaving his fate momentarily up in the air.

When Mowgli shouted at Bhoot that he came out wrong. pic.twitter.com/z0EZiZaWcM — Sony Wolfgang (@sonywolfgang) December 7, 2018

It was soon revealed, however, that Bhoot had succumbed to the very hunter, named Lockwood, that Mowgli had befriended once joining his fellow humans at the village. After helping lead a drunken Lockwood back to his room, Mowgli enter’s the hunter’s quarters, where, among menagerie of trophies from Lockwood’s hunts, he sees Bhoot’s head on a spike.

To make matters worse, Lockwood entered the room only to boast about his most recent kill, which was his first albino animal added to his collection.

Bhoot was the most tragic character in all of 2018 and I’m left scarred at the fact that he died for nothing. #Mowgli pic.twitter.com/Y7L0KgzzVw — Eh-duh-dy (@notsocrative) December 8, 2018

Although it was too late to save Bhoot, he did get justice, as Mowgli turned against the hunter when he recruited the help of the elephants in killing Shere Khan. After cornering Shere Khan and badly injuring him, Mowgli pointed out who the hunter was, prompting the elephants to charge at him.

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle is currently available for streaming on Netflix.