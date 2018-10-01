Netflix Users Outraged Over ‘Freaks and Geeks’ Leaving Service

On Wednesday, Netflix released the official list of original content, TV series and movies that would be making their departure from its streaming library next month. While there were a number of losses that left a sore spot in fans’ hearts, nothing hit them harder than the upcoming loss of Freaks and Geeks, the 1999-2000 drama set in the ’80s following a group of high schoolers.

good morning to everyone except the person who decided to take freaks and geeks off of netflix — David Pridgen (@davidpridgen_) September 27, 2018

Freaks and Geeks, spawned by the creative minds of Paul Feig (Bridesmaids, Ghostbusters) and Judd Apatow (The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up), launched the careers of several of its stars, including James Franco, Seth Rogen, Lisa Cardellini, Jason Segel, Martin Starr, and John Francis Daley.

Netflix is removing Freaks and Geeks after September… pic.twitter.com/KEyPBOcYiu — Guapalupe (@dreaguapalupe) September 27, 2018

Unfortunately, the series’ run on NBC was shorter than its run on Netflix, with Freaks and Geeks getting the ax from the network in 2000 after just one season due to lackluster ratings. In the decades that followed, however, the series managed to garner a faithful cult following, becoming a thing of nostalgia for many.

I mean, it’s bad enough that we were only blessed with one season of it to begin with, but why must you ruin our lives by taking that only season away????????? — Paul Pogba Outkast (@OutkastCard) September 26, 2018

The cultural phenomenon has become so popular in the years since its initial TV run, that it has even been tossed around as a possible reboot, with star James Franco revealing in 2016 that he even has a few ideas for a potential reboot.

Netflix is removing Freaks and Geeks to make room for….Billy Madison?! We are living in troubled times, indeed. — Ellen M. Bernhard (@Punk_Prof) September 27, 2018

Freaks and Geeks is not the only title exiting the streaming service in the month of October. Next month will also force subscribers to say goodbye to classics like Bad Boys, Boogie Nights, and Donnie Darko, along with movies such as The Rugrats Movie, Adventureland, The BFG, The Secret Life of Pets, and Bridget Jones’s Baby. In the TV realm of things, season six of White Collar will disappear on Oct. 1, and those hoping to scare themselves with horror movies will no longer be able to scream along to Scream 2, Curse of Chucky, or The Babadook.

Fans will have until Monday, Oct. 1 to watch their fill of Freaks and Geeks. You can check out everything that will be taking its place by browsing through the full list of releases coming in October.