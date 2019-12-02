Streaming

Netflix Users Outraged After ‘How The Grinch Stole Christmas’ Is Pulled

Netflix users are expressing some serious holiday outraged after How The Grinch Stole Christmas […]

Netflix users are expressing some serious holiday outraged after How The Grinch Stole Christmas was pulled off the streaming service. According to the Daily Mail, UK Netflix subscribers woke up to discover that the live-action Jim Carrey film was no longer available to them, and rather than holding hands and singing joyously together, they are making their anger known. “Imagine channeling your inner Scrooge and ruining Christmas by taking the Grinch off your platform,” one person wrote, “Thanks @NetflixUK kids crying.”

“How is it that I pay for FIVE different streaming services and not one of them has the Grinch available in December???” another user asked in frustration.

Netflix took the Grinch off today. I watched it last night. It’s my favourite film of all time right, but today is the first of December and they took the Grinch off,” someone else tweeted.

The Netflix’s Help Center eventually chimed in and offered an explanation as to why the film was taken off the service in the U.K., saying, “Netflix licenses TV shows and movies from studios and content providers around the world, and those licenses can expire if we don’t renew them.”

“Though we strive to keep the content you want to see, we acquire licensing rights for TV shows and movies for a certain period of time – not indefinitely – so some titles do leave Netflix,” the company added.

If a TV show or movie you love is leaving, it indicates that our licensing agreement with the content provider is about to end,” Netflix also said. “Whenever a TV show or movie is expiring, we evaluate whether or not to renew it using the same criteria we apply to potential new content.”

At this time, How the Grinch Stole Christmas remains available on Netflix in the United States.

