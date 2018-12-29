Netflix Users Furious That Interactive ‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’ Movie Doesn’t Work on Their Devices

The new interactive Black Mirror episode, Bandersnatch, will not work on every device with Netflix, and that is leaving some users hoping to figure out what everyone else is talking about furious.

Bandersnatch was written using Twine, a sophisticated video game language that makes interactive fiction possible, but also can require an up-to-date device in order to work properly, reports The Verge. Netflix confirmed it is not supported on Chromecast, Apple TV and “some legacy devices.” In other words, if you are using outdated technology that does not support new Netflix updates, like a Nintendo Wii U or Playstation Vita, you probably will not be able to fully experience Bandersnatch.

Users who cannot access Bandersnatch will get a message from Netflix that lists devices that can. The message says “most newer devices, including TVs, game consoles, web browsers, and Android and iOS devices running the latest version of the Netflix app” can experience Bandersnatch as creator Charlie Brooker and executive producer Annabel Jones intended.

Unfortunately, there is no linear version of Bandersnatch available at this time, and Netflix did not provide The Verge with a comprehensive list of devices that support it.

According to Variety, one reason why it does not work on older devices is because Netflix’s apps usually pre-cache content to give users a smooth experience even when their Internet connections are slow. Netflix’s apps now have to pre-cache at least two different paths, which old, outdated Netflix apps cannot do.

Fans at home figured out that Bandersnatch was not working on their devices long before Netflix confirmed it. Many are reporting that the interactive features are not working on their smart TVs.

“I cant watch the dumb Black Mirror movie because it says my tv isn’t compatible even tho it’s a smart tv,” one person wrote.

“The new Black Mirror is made for phones, tablets and smart tvs. I cannot cast it onto my chromecast, I cannot watch it on my Netflix tv app. I am disappointed,” another added.

“Ok so I’ve tried Smart TV, Roku, and iPhone app… Bandersnatch won’t work. Help @netflix,” another tweeted.

“Why the s– would you release something that won’t work on most devices?” another wrote. “I don’t want to watch a film on my phone @NetflixUK, it won’t even let me mirror it to Apple TV…whyyyyyyyyeee.”

“I stayed up for Black Mirror but it’s not working on my phone,” another wrote.

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, as well as all previous episodes of Black Mirror, are available to stream on Netflix.

Photo Credit: Netflix