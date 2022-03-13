Netflix Turning Hit Charlie Hunnam Movie Into a TV Show

Netflix is in talks to develop a series based on Guy Ritchie’s hit movie The Gentlemen. Ritchie is involved in the project and co-wrote the pilot with Matthew Read. The Gentlemen hit theaters in 2020 and stars Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, and Henry Goulding.

McConaughey starred in The Gentlemen as Mickey Pearson, an American who builds a marijuana empire in London. When the underworld learns that he plans to cash out of the business, it triggers several schemes among those who want to take over. Hunnam played Pearson’s right-hand man, Raymond Smith. Other stars in the ensemble cast include Jeremy Strong, Colin Farrell, and Hugh Grant. The movie was released in January 2020, just before the coronavirus pandemic caused theaters to shut down, and grossed $115 million worldwide. Miramax was the studio behind the film, with STX handling distribution in the U.S.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Gentlemen series will be produced by Miramax TV and Moonage Pictures in the U.K. Netflix is in talks to give the project a green light, sources told Deadline last week. This would be the latest television project for Ritchie, who also developed a 2000 Channel 4 series based on Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels. There was also a Crackle series based on Snatch, although Ritchie had no creative involvement in that.

Ritchie will direct the first two episodes of The Gentlemen series and is an executive producer. Will Gould and Read will produce for Moonage, while Ivan Atkinson, Marn Davies, and Bill Block will join Ritchie as executive producers. Marc Helwig is an executive producer for Miramax TV.

Coincidentally, The Gentleman started life as a television pitch from Ritchie. In October 2020, Miramax announced plans to bring the story full circle by developing a show as part of its efforts to use its library for television projects.

“Miramax Television is thrilled to break new creative ground in our partnership with Guy Ritchie on The Gentlemen,” Helwig told Deadline back in October 2020. “One of the most distinctive and prolific filmmakers working today and someone whose creativity I have admired for many years, we couldn’t be more excited to bring the cinematic journey of The Gentlemen forth into the realm of global premium television.”

Although Netflix is interested in The Gentlemen series, the streaming service does not have the film available in the U.S. It is only available on Showtime until March 31.