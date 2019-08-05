Charlie Hunnam’s New Movie ‘The Gentlemen’ Receives January Release Date

January can add a new movie to its slate after the latest announcement surrounding Charlie Hunnam‘s upcoming film.

The former Sons of Anarchy star is set to play a starring role in The Gentlemen, which was recently announced to be hitting the big screen on Jan. 24, 2020. Matthew McConnaghy, Henry Golding, Colin Farrell, Michelle Dockery and Hugh Grant will also play major characters in the film.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In an interview with EW, Hunnam said he and director Guy Ritchie began to discuss the “California marijuana business,” eventually leading to the script for The Gentleman. Throughout the filming process, Hunnam says that Ritchie has been very open to new ideas.

“There’s some sort of weird alchemy to his filmmaking where he’s deeply collaborative and allows everybody to imbue the project with their own philosophy and world views, and yet it goes through the Guy Ritchie filter and unquestionably the result is Guy Ritchie sensibility,” Hunnam told EW.

Ritchie most recently spearheaded the live-adaptation of Disney’s Aladdin, which has officially passed $1 billion in the worldwide box office. Previously, Richie tagged Hunnam as his leading man back in 2017 with King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

The Gentlemen‘s plot is described as, “A very British drug lord tries to sell off his highly profitable empire to a dynasty of Oklahoma billionaires.”

The film was announced back in 2018. For his latest endeavor, Ritchie is reportedly tapping into his earlier roots when he directed Snatch and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.

Hunnam has had a busy film life since the end of his time on Sons of Anarchy. Not only did he have a starring role in Guillermo Del Toro’s Gothic horror Crimson Peak, he also starred in his passion project Papillion, the remake of the Steve McQueen classic he filmed alongside Rami Malek.

Fans also saw Hunnam in Netflix’s Triple Frontier with Ben Affleck and The Lost City of Z adaptation of the bestselling book by David Grann. He also has projects in the works alongside Russell Crowe to bring the Ned Kelly gang back to life and Mel Gibson in the film Waldo.

Hunnam was recently photographed back in LA after his latest trip away. He also seems to have some of his Jax Teller hair going, possibly hinting at a flashback cameo in Mayans M.C.? We’ll have to see.