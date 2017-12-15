Netflix Set to Launch Two New True Crime Series in January

The world’s leading entertainment service just announced ahead of the new year the premiere of two new original true crime documentary series, Rotten (Jan. 5) and Dirty Money (Jan. 26).

According to a press release from Netflix, Rotten delves into the world of food fraud with an investigation known as “Honeygate” that uncovers the corruption throughout the underworld production, while Dirty Money explores the world’s largest corporation, including Trump Inc.

In a trailer for Rotten, the documentary explores a slew of subjects, including the rise in severe food allergies, the “David-and-Goliath tale” surrounding garlic in America, the chicken-growing business, and the dangers of producing organic and unpasteurized milk, just to tease a few.

Dirty Money is one being talked about for its thrilling investigative exploration into the untold stories of scandal and corruption riddling the world of business. With first-hand accounts from perpetrators and their victims, combined with rarely-seen video footage, this series promises to be addictive and keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

One of the most interesting aspects of Dirty Money is how each episode is helmed by an acclaimed director, including the likes of Alex Gibney (“HARD NOx,” following the world of corporate deceit), Fisher Stevens (“The Confidence Man,” following the rollicking profile and rise of TRUMP Inc.) and Brian McGinn (“The Maple Syrup Heist,” following an epic battle between cartels and the little guy over $20 million in maple syrup).

Each series will have six-episodes, and are from the creators of Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown and The Mind of a Chef.