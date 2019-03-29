Netflix Tops List as Fastest Growing US Brand in 2019

Netflix was named the fastest-growing U.S. brand of 2019, according to a new study of the most valuable brands and companies in the country by Brand Finance.

According to the study, released on Thursday, Netflix‘s brand value jumped 105 percent of the past year to an estimated $21.2 billion.

“Netflix delivers high-quality and varied programming to anyone with internet access and a credit card,” Alex Haigh, valuation director at Brand Finance, said in a statement. “The platform has embarked on a disruptive approach to media services and now has incumbents in the market looking over their shoulder.”

While Netflix’s growth in the past 12 months is eye-popping, the company still has a high ladder to climb on Brand Finance’s list of overall brand value. The streaming giant is at No. 40, up 19 spots from 2018, notes Variety.

The company with the highest brand value was Amazon, which jumped 25 percent to $187.9 billion. In other words, while Netflix is ahead of Amazon in the streaming department, Jeff Bezos’ company is by far a dominant force on the Internet through retail.

Tech giants dominated the Top 10, with Apple ($153.6 billion), Google ($142.8 billion), Microsoft ($1119.6 billion) and AT&T ($87.0 billion) rounding out the Top 5. Facebook came in sixth with $83.2 billion, a brand value jump of just 8.7 percent, possibly taking into account the company’s recent scandals.

The rest of the Top 10 is Verizon ($71.15 billion), Walmart ($67.86 billion), Home Depot ($47.05 billion) and Disney ($45.75 billion).

Aside from Netflix, the other companies that saw huge jumps in brand valuation change over the past year include Taco Bell (83.4 percent), American Express (81.8 percent), Hampton Inn (78.3 percent), Dunkin’ Donuts (73 percent), Pizza Hut (72.8 percent) and Discovery Channel (70.6 percent).

Netflix has already made several major moves since January, some of which have not made fans happy. In January, the company announced a price increase, with its most popular Standard tier plan now costing $12.99. The Premium plan, which allows users to stream four Ulra HD streams, jumped from $13.99 to $15.99.

Earlier this month, the streamer made the controversial decision to cancel One Day At A Time. The announcement left fans crushed, especially after Netflix told viewers, “And to anyone who felt seen or represented — possibly for the first time — by ODAAT, please don’t take this as an indication your story is not important. The outpouring of love for this show is a firm reminder to us that we must continue finding ways to tell these stories.”

This weekend sees the release of Netflix’s latest film, The Highwaymen, starring Woody Harrelson and Kevin Costner as the Texas Rangers who tracked down Bonnie and Clyde.

Photo credit: Getty Images