The top movies on Netflix are changing chart positions every day. Catalog favorites like Home and Fifty Shades of Grey are competing with original likes Hit Man and Ultraman: Rising for the top slots. Plus, there's a new crime hit blowing up on the chart. Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, June 22, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

6. 'Ultraman: Rising' Official Synopsis: "When baseball superstar Ken Sato returns home to Japan to pick up the mantle of Earth-defending superhero Ultraman, he quickly finds more than he bargained for as he's forced to raise the offspring of his greatest foe."

5. 'Hit Man' Official Synopsis: "Inspired by the unbelievable true story, a strait-laced professor (Glen Powell) uncovers his hidden talent as a fake hit man in undercover police stings. He meets his match in a client (Adria Arjona) who steals his heart and ignites a powder keg of deception, delight, and mixed-up identities."

4. 'The Lego Batman Movie' Official Synopsis: "In the irreverent spirit of fun that made The LEGO Movie a worldwide phenomenon, the self-described leading man of that ensemble – LEGO Batman (Will Arnett) – stars in his own big-screen adventure. But there are big changes brewing in Gotham, and if he wants to save the city from The Joker's (Zach Galifianakis) hostile takeover, Batman may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up."

3. 'Home' Official Synopsis: "When Oh, a lovable misfit from another planet, lands on Earth and meets a teenage girl named Tip, the two unlikely friends embark on the greatest journey of all time...the journey HOME."

2. 'Fifty Shades of Grey' Official Synopsis: "Ana is an inexperienced college student tasked with interviewing enigmatic billionaire Christian Grey. But what starts as business quickly becomes an unconventional romance. Swept up in Christian's glamorous lifestyle, Ana soon finds another side to him as she discovers his secrets and explores her own dark desires. What results is a thrilling, all-consuming romance as Christian and Ana test the limits they will go to for their relationship."