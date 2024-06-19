Hit Man is starting to slip down Netflix's top movie chart. The Glen Powell-starring action-comedy is now facing some tough competition from a true crime documentary and a steamy blockbuster from the 2010s. Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Ultraman: Rising' Official Synopsis: "When baseball superstar Ken Sato returns home to Japan to pick up the mantle of Earth-defending superhero Ultraman, he quickly finds more than he bargained for as he's forced to raise the offspring of his greatest foe."

4. 'Hit Man' Official Synopsis: "Inspired by the unbelievable true story, a strait-laced professor (Glen Powell) uncovers his hidden talent as a fake hit man in undercover police stings. He meets his match in a client (Adria Arjona) who steals his heart and ignites a powder keg of deception, delight, and mixed-up identities."

3. 'Home' Official Synopsis: "When Oh, a lovable misfit from another planet, lands on Earth and meets a teenage girl named Tip, the two unlikely friends embark on the greatest journey of all time...the journey HOME."

2. 'Tell Them You Love Me' Official Synopsis: "This documentary explores the controversial relationship between a professor and a nonverbal man that leads to a trial over race, disability and power."