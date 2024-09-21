Netflix's Top 5 Movies Today (Saturday, September 21, 2024)
A major kids title rejoins the top 5.
Two of Netflix's latest Originals —Uglies and Rebel Ridge — are still leading the pack on this weekend's movie charts. However, they've got some tough competition behind them. In particular, a animated movie that dominated the Netflix charts in 2023 is back in the top 5, and it could easily reclaim its crown.
Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)
5. 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie'
Official Synopsis: "Magically teleported from Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom, two plucky plumbers team up with a princess to battle a tyrannical fire-breathing turtle."
4. 'Into The Fire: The Lost Daughter'
Official Synopsis: "A mother discovers the daughter she gave up for adoption many years ago has disappeared—and she will stop at nothing to find her."
3. 'Rebel Ridge'
Official Synopsis: "A former Marine confronts corruption in a small town when local law enforcement unjustly seizes the bag of cash he needs to post his cousin's bail."
2. 'His Three Daughters'
Official Synopsis: "A riveting, funny and touching portrait of family dynamics starring Carrie Coon, Natasha Lyonne, and Elizabeth Olsen as estranged sisters who reunite to care for their ailing father."
1. 'Uglies'
Official Synopsis: "In a futuristic world that imposes a cosmetic surgery at 16, Tally is eager for her turn to join the rest of society. But when a friend runs away, Tally embarks on a journey to save her that upends everything she thought she wanted."
