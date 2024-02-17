Netflix's Top 5 Movies Today (Saturday, February 17, 2024)

Valentine's Day was on Wednesday, but it still seems that love is still in the air! A romantic comedy is in the No. 1 position on Netflix's movie chart, leading a pack of titles that includes thrilling stories and animated favorites. Continue on to see the full Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Orion and the Dark' Official Synopsis: "Orion seems a lot like your average elementary school kid – shy, unassuming, harboring a secret crush. But underneath his seemingly normal exterior, Orion is a ball of adolescent anxiety, completely consumed by irrational fears of bees, dogs, the ocean, cell phone waves, murderous gutter clowns, and even falling off of a cliff. But of all his fears, the thing he's the most afraid of is what he confronts on a nightly basis: the dark. So when the literal embodiment of his worst fear pays a visit, Dark whisks Orion away on a roller coaster ride around the world to prove there is nothing to be afraid of in the night. As the unlikely pair grows closer, Orion must decide if he can learn to accept the unknown – to stop letting fear control his life and finally embrace the joy of living." prevnext

4. 'American Assassin' Official Synopsis: "American Assassin follows the rise of Mitch Rapp (Dylan O'Brien), a CIA black ops recruit under the instruction of Cold War veteran Stan Hurley (Michael Keaton). The pair is then enlisted by CIA Deputy Director Irene Kennedy (Sanaa Lathan) to investigate a wave of apparently random attacks on both military and civilian targets. Together the three discover a pattern in the violence leading them to a joint mission with a lethal Turkish agent (Shiva Negar) to stop a mysterious operative (Taylor Kitsch) intent on starting a World War in the Middle East." prevnext

3. 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie Official Synopsis: "The movie tells the story of two Brooklyn plumbers who are brothers and best friends: Mario, the brave one with the "let's-a go" attitude, and the perpetually anxious Luigi, who would prefer to go nowhere. We open with the Super Mario Brothers reckoning with their struggling plumbing business, and wind up in a whirlwind adventure through Mushroom Kingdom. Through their journey, we meet a cast of familiar, lovable characters, ultimately uniting together to defeat the power-hungry villain, Bowser." prevnext

2. 'Lover, Stalker, Killer' Official Synopsis: "Dave was recently out of a long-term relationship and eager to restart his romantic life, so he did what most people do: He tried online dating. Liz and Cari were two of his most promising connections, both single moms with winning personalities who helped bring him out of his shell in different ways. It should have been an opportunity for this hard-working, devoted dad to enjoy a second chance at casual romance, but it turned into a twisted love triangle, putting Dave and everyone he cared about at risk." prevnext