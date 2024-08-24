Netflix's The Union — starring Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg — remains No. 1 on the streaming platform, but it might not stay there for much longer. A big animated movie from 2023 is rising up the ranks, as is a chilling true crime documentary about a beloved NFL player. Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Logan Lucky' Official Synopsis: "An ex-coal miner who's down on his luck hatches a plan to steal millions from a speedway during one of the biggest races of the year."

4. 'Incoming' Official Synopsis: "Four freshmen are faced with the greatest challenge of their young lives: their first high school party."

3. 'Untold: The Murder of Air McNair' Official Synopsis: "On July 4, 2009, former NFL MVP quarterback Steve "Air" McNair and 20-year-old Sahel 'Jenny' Kazemi were found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at a downtown Nashville apartment. The discovery shocked the community and pierced the hearts of McNair's many fans. UNTOLD: The Murder of Air McNair takes viewers through the pivotal moments of the investigation while also charting McNair's rise to stardom across 13 seasons in the NFL, including his team's stunning run to the 2000 Super Bowl after relocating to Nashville to become the Tennessee Titans. Through gripping game day footage and emotional interviews with teammates, coaches, and friends, the film captures the excitement of that season — and McNair's career at large — while also examining the factors that led to his and Kazemi's tragic deaths."

2. 'Migration' Official Synopsis: "The Mallard family is in a bit of rut. While dad Mack is content to keep his family safe paddling around their New England pond forever, mom Pam is eager to shake things up and show their kids — teen son Dax and duckling daughter Gwen — the whole wide world. After a migrating duck family alights on their pond with thrilling tales of far-flung places, Pam persuades Mack to embark on a family trip, via New York City, to tropical Jamaica. As the Mallards make their way South for the winter, their well-laid plans quickly go awry. The experience will inspire them to expand their horizons, open themselves up to new friends and accomplish more than they ever thought possible, while teaching them more about each other—and themselves—than they ever imagined."