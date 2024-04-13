Netflix's Top 5 Movies Today (Saturday, April 13, 2024)

Original Netflix movies have been losing prominence on the service in recent months, with an influx of licensed titles taking over the charts. While those kinds of movies, such as those from Sony and Universal Pictures, make up most of the top five, Netflix's internal movie slate did come out on top. Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, April 13, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Hotel Transylvania 2' Official Synopsis: "Everything seems to be changing for the better at Hotel Transylvania... Dracula's rigid monster-only hotel policy has finally relaxed, opening up its doors to human guests. But behind closed coffins, Drac is worried that his adorable half-human, half-vampire grandson, Dennis, isn't showing signs of being a vampire. So while Mavis is busy visiting her human in-laws with Johnny – and in for a major cultural shock of her own – "Vampa" Drac enlists his friends Frank, Murray, Wayne and Griffin to put Dennis through a "monster-in-training" boot camp. But little do they know that Drac's grumpy and very old, old, old school dad Vlad is about to pay a family visit to the hotel. And when Vlad finds out that his great-grandson is not a pure blood – and humans are now welcome at Hotel Transylvania – things are going to get batty!"

4. 'Glass' Official Synopsis: "From Unbreakable, Bruce Willis returns as David Dunn as does Samuel L. Jackson as Elijah Price, known also by his pseudonym Mr. Glass. Joining from Split are James McAvoy, reprising his role as Kevin Wendell Crumb and the multiple identities who reside within, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Casey Cooke, the only captive to survive an encounter with The Beast. Following the conclusion of Split, Glass finds Dunn pursuing Crumb's superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men."

3. 'Megan Leavey' Official Synopsis: "Witness loyalty in action. Kate Mara stars in Megan Leavey, based on the true story of a Marine's best friend."

2. 'The Bricklayer' Official Synopsis: "When a rogue insurgent blackmails the CIA by assassinating foreign journalists and framing the government, the agency must lure their most brilliant yet rebellious operative out of retirement to unravel the international conspiracy."