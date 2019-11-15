Netflix Teams With Nickelodeon for Content Partnership in the Wake of Disney+ Launch

In a move sure to please Nickelodeon fans of all ages, the network has announced that it is teaming with Netflix for a massive content partnership, in the wake of the Disney+ launch earlier this week.

“Netflix and Nickelodeon today announced that they have formed a new, multi-year output deal to produce original animated feature films and television series – based both on the Nickelodeon library of characters as well as all-new IP – for kids and families around the world,” a press release issued on Wednesday stated.

“This marks an expansion of the existing relationship between the companies, which has already brought several popular titles to Netflix, including animated specials Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling and Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus. Also forthcoming are specials based on The Loud House and Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”

Netflix and Nickelodeon have formed a multi-year deal to produce original animated feature films and television series, based both on the Nickelodeon library of characters as well as all-new IP — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) November 13, 2019

Netflix vice president of original animation, Melissa Cobb issued a a statement on the partnership, saying, “Nickelodeon has generated scores of characters that kids love, and we look forward to telling wholly original stories that re-imagine and expand on the worlds they inhabit. We’re thrilled to continue collaborating with Brian Robbins, Ramsey Naito, and the creative team at Nickelodeon in new ways as we look to find fresh voices and bring bold stories to our global audience on Netflix.”

Brian Robbins, President of Nickelodeon, also commented on the movie, admitting “Nickelodeon’s next step forward is to keep expanding beyond linear platforms, and our broader content partnership with Netflix is a key path toward that goal.”

All three of the major family TV channels with animated content have now all entered various streaming services. Disney Channel on Disney+, Cartoon Network on HBO Max, and Nickelodeon on Netflix. Things are gonna be getting interesting in the next decade. pic.twitter.com/TIuVDXI8YQ — Animated Antic (@Animated_Antic) November 13, 2019

“The Nickelodeon Animation Studio is home to the world-class artists and storytellers behind some of the most iconic characters and shows ever made, and our head of Animation, Ramsey Naito, has been building on that legacy over the past year by ramping up development and production exponentially,” Robbins added. “The ideas and work at our Studio are flowing, and we can’t wait to work with Melissa and the Netflix team on a premium slate of original animated content for kids and families around the world.”