Netflix Study Reveals Roughly One in Four People Prefer Binging Over Sex

There is allegedly a drop in fertility rates in the United States, meaning the citizens once again need something to blame for growing disinterest in sexual behavior. The culprit according to the Wall Street Journal? Netflix and people binging too much.

According to a recent survey, one in four people admitted to turning down having sex to binge watch shows on Netflix and other platforms instead. The survey covered the past six months and gathered data from over 1,000 people. That means folks would rather watch shows like Stranger Things or Sex Education on Netflix than jump into their own stories with loved ones.

The Wall Street Journal notes that the lack of commercials in our watching habits today is cutting out time we used to spend talking to our partners.

“Now, if you’re watching something streaming, the next episode is immediately available,” Dr. Jean Twenge said in WSJ. “There are no commercials where you could look over and say, ‘Honey, you look cute tonight.”

The report goes on to say that Netflix is not actually the only culprit, it is just the bigger target at the moment. Technology across the board has reportedly played a part in taking America’s collective attention away from sexual pursuits.

“Technology writ large, including phones, Instagram, YouTube, Fortnite, and anything else people do on the internet,” the WSJ adds.

Despite this, Netflix gets most of the attention and the outlet reached out to a Netflix spokesman for comment. The representative denied any “wrongdoing” for the claims made by the study in reference to the fertility rates. They also added that Netflix subscribers only stream an average of “two hours a day per household.”

That might not seem a lot but that two hours in primetime will cut into the time for any person working a 9-to-5 job. Any time spent doing one activity will cut into time possibly being spent doing another activity.

But as the report indicates, technology across the board is more at fault. People are rarely without a phone in their hands, even when it comes to going to out to dinner with friends. Moments without technology are now rarer than they used to be.

Netflix did provide one amazing quote for the piece from the Wall Street Journal.

“We take pride in being part of the cultural zeitgeist, but getting credit for a decades-long decline in sex is beyond even our programming abilities.”

The survey might need to expand or return to complete another report in the near future. With Netflix bumping up prices and Disney + premiering soon, there might be a bigger drop in fertility rates or a slight bump as people move on from Netflix.