Everything That Just Became Available on Netflix Today

The arrival of November means a slew of new content is dropping on Netflix. The streaming service offers a selection of new movies and TV shows every month and Netflix is starting November off strong with a handful of blockbuster films.

As for the opening day of the month, there are several titles that subscribers are sure to be binge-watching this week. While the majority of the new titles are movies, there are two new series – The Strangers and Under Arrest – that have new seasons coming to Netflix on Wednesday.

With the Major League Baseball World Series in full swing, subscribers can stream two beloved baseball movies including the Kevin Costner-starring baseball Field of Dreams and 42. Also, good news for all the Will Smith fans out there because two of his beloved flicks are available for streaming.

Check out the full list of titles available on Netflix on November 1 below:

42 Casper Chappie Charlotte’s Web (2006) Field of Dreams Men in Black Michael Clayton Oculus Scary Movie Silent Hill Stranger: Season 1 The Bittersweet The Pursuit of Happyness The Reader The Whole Nine Yards To Rome with Love Under Arrest: Season 7 Undercover Grandpa Where the Day Takes You

Earlier last month, Netflix released the full list of titles that are going to be available in November. For all the subscribers out there that love Netflix originals, you are in luck because there is a bunch of movies and TV shows produced by the streaming service that will be available this month. Check out the full list of titles coming to Netflix over the course of November here.