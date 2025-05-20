Netflix Stars Get Married: ‘The Circle’ Alums Darian Holt and Jadejha Edwards Tie the Knot

Circle, get ready to send a ‘congratulations’ message.

Darian Holt and Jadejha Edwards, two of the contestants on season seven of Netflix’s reality competition series The Circle, tied the knot on Saturday, May 10. Several Netflix reality alums were in attendance at the wedding.

“We are married!!!” the couple shared in a joint Instagram post the day after the ceremony.

The wedding’s slogan, “to have and to Holt,” was a pun using the groom’s last name, and the wedding guests dressed in all-black.

Attendees who might be familiar to eagle-eyed fans of other Netflix series include season six The Circle winner Brandon Baker, season seven Circle winners Nicky and Jojo Scarlotta, Lydia Arleen, Gianna Blackwell, Quori-Tyler “QT” Bullock, Garret Caillouet, Daniel Cusimano, Rachel Sam Evans, Kevin Fernandez, Antonio Hayes, Lauren LaChant, Savannah Miller, Courtney Revolution, Heather Richardson, Chris Sapphire, and Jordan Staff.

In The Circle, contestants compete for a $100,000 grand prize by becoming the most popular person. The catch is that none of them can see each other, as all of them are living in separate apartments in total isolation. The only interactions they have with each other are through a Twitter-esque app called The Circle, which they can voice-activate in their room by beginning a sentence with “Circle,”—and contestants can pretend to be someone other than themselves throughout the season.

Holt and Edwards, however, did play as themselves. The two spent most of their time on the series flirting with each other, even sharing their first kiss on the show after the two of them were eliminated.

All seven seasons of The Circle are streaming on Netflix.