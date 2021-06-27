First Look Netflix's Next High-Profile Video Game Show Leaks

✖

Netflix might not be happy that a glimpse of one of their high-profile video game adaptations has leaked. Gamers have been clamoring for more details on upcoming titles based on Resident Evil and Assassin's Creed, but this latest leak is all about the streamer's new Sonic the Hedgehog show. The show, titled Sonic Prime, is the latest TV iteration of the classic SEGA character, following shows like Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog (1993), Sonic X (2003-2005) and Sonic Boom (2014-2017).

Per our sister site, ComicBook.com, this leak centers around concept art from Patrick Horan's ArtStation profile. Horan is a visual development and environment artist, working on TV shows like Rev & Roll and the recent Inspector Gadget animated series. He's worked freelance for animation studio Wildbrain, which is partnering with SEGA and Netflix for the series.

Breaking: Multiple #SonicPrime concept art found on artist’s portfolio. #SonicNews pic.twitter.com/E7cOp5vPEU — Sonic the Hedgehog News & Updates · Tails' Channel (@TailsChannel) June 23, 2021

In the first set of images, the titular hero is shown in a futuristic setting, talking with sidekick Tails and standing over a defeated Doctor Eggman (a.k.a. Robotnik). In the second set (shown below) Sonic shown hiding from one of his allies, Amy Rose, who has gotten a prehistoric makeover. Sonic is also shown running towards three portals as he flees enemies.

This concept art alludes to the show's multiversal synopsis, which reads, "The 24-episode animated adventure for kids, families, and long-time fans draws upon the keystones of the brand and features the 'Blue Blur' of video game fame in a high-octane adventure where the fate of a strange new multiverse rests in his gloved hands. Sonic’s adventure is about more than a race to save the universe, it’s a journey of self-discovery and redemption."

pic.twitter.com/JxC7UXVrZP — Sonic the Hedgehog News & Updates · Tails' Channel (@TailsChannel) June 23, 2021

Not much else is known about Sonic Prime, aside from a release date window of 2022. In addition to the three companies already mentioned, Man of Action Entertainment, known for its work on Ben 10 and Big Hero 6, with showrun and executive produce the show. Stay tuned for more updates on Sonic Prime and all things Netflix.