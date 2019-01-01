Netflix Sets ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Premiere Date With New Year’s Eve Teaser

The world may have just rang in 2019, but Netflix subscribers will be traveling back to 1985 when Stranger Things Season 3 premieres in July.

On New Year’s Eve, the streaming giant released a brief teaser for the popular sci-fi series’ upcoming third season showing a New Year’s Eve countdown video from 1985 broadcast “live from WIYZ.”

The short clip, the second teaser for the third season, also announced that Stranger Things Season 3 will premiere on Independence Day, July 4, 2019.

Broadcast from Hawkins, Indiana’s local station 5 WIYZ and brought to viewers by Starcourt Mall, the 3-minute-long video features vintage footage of the final moments Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve show from 1985. As the countdown begins and the ball begins to drop, the video is interspersed with technological glitches before it cuts to a computer screen with command logs from Lynx Corp reading “when blue and yellow meet in the west” and “SilverCatFeeds.”

“One summer can change everything,” the screen eventually reads. “July 4, 1985…July 4, 2019.”

Netflix also released a new poster for Stranger Things season 3 featuring the tagline “One summer can change everything” and Eleven and Mike holding hands as they watch a fireworks display with their friends. The poster, featuring the main bunch of characters, also shows both Eleven and Will looking backwards towards what appears to be some sort of creature at the very bottom of the poster.

Although it is not currently known what monsters the Upside Down will be brewing up for the third season, it has already been confirmed that the Mind Flayer, also dubbed the Shadow Monster, from Season 2 will still be a threat.

“The Mind Flayer hasn’t lost interest in Hawkins either. The tentacled creature continues to loom near Hawkins inside the Upside Down, and its malevolent influence isn’t absent from the new season,” the Stranger Things companion book, Worlds Turned Upside Down, confirmed. “We ended season two with a clear signal that the Shadow Monster was not eliminated, and maybe he’s even identified his foe…And that darkness, and the battle that it will require, grows in season three.”

Stranger Things Season 3 premieres on Thursday, July 4 on Netflix. Seasons 1 and 2 are currently available for streaming.