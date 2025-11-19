Netflix Sets Premiere Date for Neil Patrick Harris’ New Game Show

Neil Patrick Harris has a new show coming soon to Netflix.

Deadline reports that the actor’s new game show, What’s in the Box?, will premiere on Dec. 17.

The six-part series comes from British production company Rollercoaster Television. Per Netflix, in What’s in the Box?, giant boxes conceal jaw-dropping prizes, wild surprises, and unexpected reveals. It’s a high-stakes arching game show “that tests smarts, strategy and stamina. Over several episodes, pairs of contestants face off in fast-paced, addictive trivia rounds, racing to correctly guess what’s inside each box. But winning a prize is just the beginning. As the game unfolds, shifting alliances and unexpected twists mean only those with sharp instincts — and a little luck — will hold onto their winnings and claim victory.”

What’s in the Box? Neil Patrick Harris in season 1 of What’s in the Box? Cr. Tom Dymond/Netflix © 2025

Executive produced by James Fox, Dom Waugh, Wes Kauble, and Leanne Witcoop, What’s in the Box? is one of many unscripted shows ordered by Netflix this year alone. Let’s Marry Harry, Simon Cowell: The Next Act, Age of Attraction, Members Only, and Calabasas Confidential will also be coming soon to Netflix. Additionally, a new holiday season of Is It Cake? hosted by SNL star Mikey Day drops on Nov. 25.

Meanwhile, Neil Patrick Harris is no stranger to hosting a game show. He hosted the short-lived Genius Junior on NBC in 2018. The How I Met Your Mother star also hosted his own live variety series, Best Time Ever with Neil Patrick Harris, in 2015 on NBC, and was a judge on the Hulu reality competition series Drag Me to Dinner in 2023.

Additionally, What’s in the Box? marks Harris’ latest project on Netflix. His most recent collaboration with the streamer was the short-lived romantic dramedy Uncoupled, created by Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman, in 2022. He starred in the series alongside Tuc Watkins, Tisha Campbell, Marcia Gay Harden, Emerson Brooks, and Brooks Ashmanskas, and also served as executive producer.

Netflix has really been upping its Original game show slate as of late, and with What’s in the Box? joining the lineup, it will be exciting to see what it’s all about. Be sure to tune in to the new series when it premieres on Dec. 17. There will only be six episodes, but it will be just enough for the fans, and it’s something to look forward to ahead of the holiday season.