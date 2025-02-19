‘Heartstopper’ Author and Creator Shares Hopes for Season 4

More of Charlie and Nick’s love story may possibly be on the way with more Heartstopper. The beloved LGBTQ+ series only dropped the third season in October on Netflix, but it’s never too early to hope for more. Based on the webcomic and graphic novel of the same name by Alice Oseman, the series tell the story of Charlie Spring (Joe Locke), who falls in love with his classmate Nick Nelson (Kit Connor). Netflix has yet to share news of another season, but Oseman, who also created the series, shared hopes of Season 4 during an interview with Wiliam Hussey and an optimistic update.

“I’m working very hard behind the scenes to get us a renewal for Heartstopper,” Oseman said via Collider. “It is still ongoing. We don’t have a final answer yet, but there are so many people behind the scenes who are working really hard to make it happen. We’re feeling optimistic, we’re feeling hopeful, and hopefully, we’ll be able to share some news about that sometime soon. Fingers crossed.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Samuel Dore / Netflix

Whether or not a fourth season will actually happen is unknown, but it sounds like Oseman is working as hard as ever to make it happen. The series is well-loved by many and has received critical acclaim, particularly for the LGBTQ+ representation. Heartstopper currently has a 985 approval rating and 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Alongside Locke and Connor, Heartstopper also stars William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Tobie Donovan, Fisayo Akinade, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Rhea Norwood, Chetna Pandya, Nima Taleghani, Leila Khan, Georgina Rich, Joseph Balderrama, Bel Priestley, Ash Self, and Darragh Hand. The show premiered on Netflix in April 2022 and became an instant hit, becoming one of the top ten most-watched English-language series on Netflix in just two days of its release.

Considering its popularity and impact, it’s likely that Netflix will renew Heartstopper, it’s just a matter of when. However, considering the streamer’s track record with cancellations, regardless of how popular shows are, it’s also possible that it may not get a renewal. But since Oseman is pretty optimistic about the show’s future, there’s a good chance a fourth season will happen. Fans will just have to remain patient. The first three seasons of Heartstopper are streaming on Netflix, so that may just have to be enough for now until a renewal is certain.