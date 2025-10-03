Netflix Series Canceled After Just 2 Seasons

One popular Netflix show has bit the dust after just two seasons.

The reality dating show The Ultimatum: Queer Love has been axed by the streamer after debuting in May 2024. It is a spinoff of the parent series The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, which began in April 2022.

Both shows follow a group of five or six couples, where one person in the couple is ready for marriage and issues an ultimatum to the other person in the relationship.

Every season takes place over eight weeks. Each cast member separates from their partner, then dates all the other cast members for a week, before choosing one of the other participants to enter into a three-week “trial marriage” with. After that, they all reunite with their original partners for three more weeks.

At the end of each season, each cast member must choose whether to marry their original partner, go back to their “trial spouse,” or leave the show all alone.

Queer Love focused on queer women and non-binary people, whereas the original series focuses on relationships between men and women. JoAnna Garcia Swisher (of Steel Magnolias fame) hosted Queer Love, and Marry or Move On is hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On was renewed for a fourth season earlier this year.