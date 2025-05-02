Netflix Saves Canceled Movie

After bring dropped from Warner Bros. Pictures, Genndy Tartakovsky’s adult animated film Fixed will finally see the light of day.

The R-rated movie, about a dog’s wild last day before being neutered, has been saved by Netflix and is scheduled for a global release by the streamer on Wednesday, Aug. 13.

Per an official logline, Fixed is “an adult animated comedy about Bull, an average, all-around good dog who discovers he’s going to be neutered in the morning! As the gravity of this life-altering event sets in, Bull realizes he needs one last adventure with his pack of best friends as these are the last 24 hours with his balls! What could go wrong…?”

The film’s voice cast features the talents of Adam DeVine as Bull, Idris Elba as Rocco, Kathryn Hahn as Honey, Fred Armisen as Fetch, Bobby Moynihan as Lucky, Beck Bennett as Sterling, River Gallo as Frankie, and Michelle Buteau as Molasses. It’s directed by Tartakovsky, from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Vitti.

The movie’s upcoming debut on Netflix marks the end of a long road for the R-rated film. A joint production between Warner’s New Line Cinema and Sony Pictures, Fixed finished production in 2023, but never made it to the screen after Warner Bros. dropped the movie from its lineup in a move similar to the ill-fated Batgirl movie amid cost-saving measures, beginning a long journey to save the film. However, Netflix wasn’t initially interested in bringing the movie to its platform.

“The movie is kind of a unicorn. It’s very specific – it’s 2D, it’s rated R, it’s original, all of those things that nobody wants in the industry nowadays,” Tartakovsky said of the film in an interview with The Wrap. “I even offered to rent out a theater myself for three months and pay for it. Just give me the rights to the movie and if people start coming to see it and spread word of mouth, great. If not, then I know we had a miss.”

Although Tartakovsky said Netflix seemed uninterested in Fixed in January 2024, at the beginning of this year, Netflix’s Animation Series team, led by John Derderian, got involved, the streamer eventually picked the film up for distribution. Tartakovsky said Netflix is the perfect home for Fixed, because “they have the opportunity to do things that are different and new, they can take a few more risks.”

“I think it’s a great opportunity and they’re the biggest with content and with viewers. For this little movie to then be on the biggest stage is fantastic,” he added. “I think it could be a water cooler movie. And hopefully it would grow and open up the opportunity to do more and different material, perhaps R-rated animated films.”

Fixed will make its world premiere at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival on Wednesday, June 11. The movie will then release on Netflix in 190 countries on Wednesday, Aug. 13.