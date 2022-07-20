Rom-Com Fans Are Going to Love Netflix in August

It's not hot just outside, as things are also steaming up at Netflix in August. The streamer has a bunch of fan-favorite romantic comedies and dramas joining its lineup throughout next month, including Bridget Jones's Diary, No Strings Attached, and Miss Congeniality. There are also a few original Netflix movies that will have subscribers thinking about Valentine's Day a few months early. Netflix always has a bunch of licensed titles joining on the first of each month, and there usually is not a cohesive theme. But there are coincidentally several romantic hits coming on Aug. 1. Even Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy has romantic elements, with Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson's relationship developing over the movies. The Netflix originals Look Both Ways, Royalteen, and That's Amor also have love front and center. Scroll on for a look at some of the romantic movies joining Netflix in August.

The Bridget Jones Movies (Aug. 1) Bridget Jones's Diary (2001) helped cement Renee Zellweger's star status during the early 2000s, when she seemed untouchable. She even earned an Oscar nomination, a rarity for a performance in a romantic comedy. The film is still thought of as one of the best rom-coms of the 21st Century. Diary inspired two more follow-ups, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004) and Bridget Jones's Baby (2016). Oddly enough, Baby is joining Netflix, but Edge of Reason is only found on HBO Max and Hulu.

Love & Basketball (Aug. 1) Love & Basketball (2000) isn't a comedy, but it's one of the best movies hitting Netflix on Aug. 1. The film tracks the budding romance between two basketball players, Quincy McCall (Omar Epps) and Monica Wright (Sanaa Lathan), who grew up as neighbors in Los Angeles. It was written and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and co-produced by Spike Lee. Alfre Woodard and Dennis Haysbert also give great performances as Monica's mother and Quincy's father, respectively. You can also spot Gabrielle Union and Tyra Banks in supporting roles.

Other Romantic Movies Reaching Netflix on Aug. 1 Several other romantic comedies hitting Netflix on Aug. 1 include Made of Honor (2008) with Patrick Dempsey; Sandra Bullock's Miss Congeniality (2000); the Natalie Portman-Ashton Kutcher comedy No Strings Attached (2011); and the Owen Wilson-starring She's Funny That Way (2014). Jennifer Lopez fans can also relive her battle with Jane Fonda in Monster-In-Law (2005). Blake Lively's romantic drama The Age of Adaline (2015) is also hitting Netflix in August. Sam Raimi's Spider-Man films will also be back on Aug. 1.

Look Both Ways (Aug. 17) Look Both Ways is a new Netflix original featuring Lili Reinhart (Riverdale) as Natalie, a college senior who is about to graduate. Suddenly, her life splits into two realities: one where she becomes pregnant and stays in her hometown and another where she moves to Los Angeles to pursue her career goals. Luke Wilson and Nia Long also star. April Prosser wrote the movie and Wanuti Kahiu directed it.

Royalteen (Aug. 17) and That's Amor (Aug. 25) Royalteen proves that Americans aren't the only ones hoping for unlikely romances with royalty. In this Norweigian film, a teenager struggles to move on from her scandal-ridden past as she becomes romantically involved with the crown prince. Per-Olav Sørensen and Emilie Beck directed the film, which stars Ines Høysæter Asserson and Mathias Storhøi. That's Amor is another romantic film coming to Netflix in August, centering on a woman who meets a Spanish chef who might be the missing ingredient in her life.