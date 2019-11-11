Netflix Reveals ‘You’ Season 2 Release Date

Netflix subscribers are about to have something new to obsess over. On Monday, Netflix announced that You Season 2 will premiere on the streaming platform on Thursday, Dec. 26, exactly one year to the date after it made its debut on the streaming service. The announcement was made alongside the debut of official key art for the upcoming season.

You Season 2 premieres Dec 26 — KEY ART: pic.twitter.com/MTYJd5kLkC — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) November 11, 2019

Based on the Caroline Kepnes’ best-selling novel of the same name, the series follows independent New York City bookstore manager Joe Goldberg, played by Gossip Girl‘s Penn Badgley, who becomes obsessed with and later begins a romantic relationship with customer Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail), using social media to stalk her.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Debuting on the Lifetime network in America before it changed hands to Netflix, the series became a hit for the streamer, reaching 40 million views within the first four weeks of its release. Those numbers meant that it came as no surprise when the streamer renewed the series for a second season in January of this year.

Loosely based on Kepnes’ second book in the series titled Hidden Bodies, the series’ sophomore run will follow Joe to Los Angeles where he meets Love Quinn, an aspiring chef who conveniently isn’t into social media, unlike the former apple of Joe’s unsavory eye.

Along with Badgley returning, Season 2 will also star The Haunting of Hill House‘s Victoria Pedretti as Love.

The season will also star James Scully as Love’s “confident, opinionated and privileged” brother Forty Quinn; Jenna Ortega as Ellie; Adwin Brown as the manager of a high-end grocery store Robin Lord Taylor Will; Carmela Zumbado as investigative reporter Delilah Alves; Marielle Scott as Lucy; and Chris D’Elia as Henderson, “a designer-hoodie, black Ray-Bans, expensive sneakers-wearing famous comedian with a ‘hard-life-lessons man-of-the-people’ thing working for him.”

Speaking to LADBible following its renewal, showrunner Sera Gamble teased that the upcoming season will be “scarier than anything we had in Season 1.”

“You will know it when you see it. Episode 2 of the season has my single favorite shot that I have been a part of in my entire career,” she said of a specific upcoming scene. “My career is full of blood and gore and monsters. It’s also beautifully shot and the director who shot the second episode lavished a lot of love. Joe is forced to do something he really doesn’t want to do.”

Season 1 of You is available for streaming on Netflix. Season 2 will debut on Thursday, Dec. 26.