Netflix Reveals First Look at ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ Releasing January

Netflix finally delivered a first look at the last six episodes of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt before they are released next month, and released a hilarious teaser for them.

The episodes will all be posted on Friday, Jan. 25. One episode will be inspired by the 1998 Gwyneth Paltrow movie Sliding Doors, presenting an alternate reality where Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) was never kidnapped by the Rev. Richard Wayne Gary Wayne (Jon Hamm) and never became one of the Mole Women.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Netflix also shared a teaser made to look like the intro for Magic Boy, a ’90s sitcom starring Titus Andromedon (Tituss Burgess), co-starring Not Titus (Kimmy), Not Titus (Lillian Kaushtupper [Carol Kane]) and introducing Not Titus (Jacqueline Voorhes [Jane Krakowski]). The series is also filmed in front of a live rat.

Netflix announced the heart-breaking news that season 4 would be Kimmy Schmidt‘s last season in May. The first six episodes were released on May 30 and ended with a shocking cliffhanger that revealed how Kimmy, Titus, Jacqueline and Lillian were being filmed. A mysterious voice said he had eyes on the target and was moving on to phase two.

The final six episodes of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt premiere January 25 and include a “Sliding Doors”-inspired episode that asks: How would everyone’s lives be different if Kimmy had never been kidnapped? NEW PHOTOS: pic.twitter.com/PI1Bl3zYIV — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) December 20, 2018

Co-showrunner Robert Carlock, who created the series with Tina Fey, told The Hollywood Reporter that the “creepy mystery things” will be explained in the new episodes. However, he would not say if any of that had to do with Titus being sexually harassed while he tried out for Sesame Street.

“But it’s all of a piece of larger arcs and stuff we’ve been talking about thematically within this season,” Carlock explained.

He continued, “The series is all of a piece in our minds. We have stuff that we’re setting up in let’s call it season four A, whatever you want to call it, with Titus’ job and Titus’ love life … and the larger arc of Kimmy finding her way and finding herself.”

While season 4 will definitely be the show’s final season, Carlock told The Hollywood Reporter in May there could be a stand-alone movie to provide an epic finale for Kimmy and her band of New York misfits.

“We now have a shorter runway than we originally thought we would and don’t want to overstuff it and rush it. And there are things that I think would be fun to hold off for kind of a big epic finale in feature form,” Carlock said, adding that he is not sure if the film would be for theatrical release or exclusively for Netflix.

Kimmy Schmidt has been nominated for 18 Emmys during its run, including Outstanding Comedy Series four times.

Photo credit: Netflix