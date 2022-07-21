Netflix Reveals Cast Members for 'Cobra Kai' Creators Action-Comedy Series

Netflix has revealed a number of new cast members for the upcoming action-comedy series from the creators of Cobra Kai. Deadline reports that Terrence Terrell (B Positive), Alyson Gorske (Head of the Class), C. Thomas Howell (SEAL Team), Eugene Kim (Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer), Paola Lázaro (The Walking Dead), and Amalia Yoo (Grand Army) are all set to appear in the new show from Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald. The new cast members join previously announced series leads Nick Zano and Shelley Hennig.

Titled Obliterated, the forthcoming new series "is a high-octane action-comedy that tells the story of an elite Special Forces team who thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas. After their celebratory party, filled with booze, drugs and sex, the team discovers that a bomb they deactivated was a fake. The now-intoxicated team has to fight through their impairments, overcome their personal issues, find the real bomb and save the world." The show is written by Hurwitz, Schlossberg and Heald, who also serve as co-executive producers alongside Dina Hillier for Counterbalance Entertainment.

Per casting details from Deadline, "Gorske plays Lana, a Vegas party girl swept up along for the ride with the special forces team. Howell is Haggerty, the eccentric Army Explosives technician. Kim plays Paul Yung, an Air Force pilot embedded with our team and after a wild night of partying, the only one sober. Lázaro portrays Angela Gomez, a badass Marine sniper who is the best in her field. Terrell is Trunk, a Navy SEAL and ultimate wingman to Chad McKnight. Yoo plays Maya Choi, a young NSA tech expert in the field for the first time and wildly out of her element."

Cobra Kai, a follow-up to the Karate Kid film series, first launched on YouTube Premium and then moved to Netflix. Season 4 debuted in December, and PopCulture.com was able to exclusively speak with some of the stars ahead of its debut. "We put so much work end of season four to make it the biggest one yet and the craziest one and the coolest one," said Tanner Buchanan, who plays Robby Keene in the show. "Just everything. We just really, really stepped up everything. That's what we try to do is just outdo ourselves every single time."

Thomas Ian Griffith, who plays Terry Silver, went on to praise the creators for taking the show to the "next level" with the cast. "That's why I think people are just going to be blown away. You're going to go, eh, it is what it is," he said. "They peak here ... it's like, no way. And there's so much of that. Every time you expect something it's twisted up, which I love, and it's just great storytelling. We're in good hands with this."