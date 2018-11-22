Netflix Renews ‘Ugly Delicious’ for Season 2

Netflix has picked up a second helping of the food-and-travel series, Ugly Delicious.

Chef and restaurateur David Chang announced the good news on social media on Thanksgiving Day just before joining his family for a special holiday dinner.

“Happy Thanksgiving… from the strongest person I know! [Ugly Delicious] is coming back for a second season. Only on [Netflix],” Chang — the James Beard Award winning chef behind the Momofuku culinary empire — wrote on the heartwarming post.

The first season of the docuseries premiered back in February on the streaming giant, The Hollywood Reporter writes. The series follows Chang as he explores a single food item or style of cooking per episode. First-season installments revolved around pizza, tacos, barbecue and home cooking from multiple angles, including the history to culture behind the people who make it.

The series is executive produced by Chang, alongside co-host Peter Meehan, filmmaker Morgan Neville (20 Feet from Stardom) — who directed three episodes of season one — Christopher C Chen, ben Cotner, Adam Del Deo, Lisa Nishimura and Eddie Schmidt (who also directed some episodes of the series).

An official premiere date for the episodes has not been announced so far, though it will likely be in early 2019.

Fans of the Netflix series were overjoyed to hear the renewal news on the holiday, responding to the tweet with possible messages.

“Just when I thought I couldn’t be thankful for anything more today!” one user cheered.

“This makes me so happy! Happy Thanksgiving to your family!” another user wrote, addressing Chang.

“Bout time.. yeah,” a third commented.

“Oh damn! You need to come to Buffalo and do a wing thing,” one user suggested for the new season.

“Happy Thanksgiving Mama Chang. We love you! Your son is ok too,” another user commented.

Netflix has been investing more and more on food-related reality series other than Ugly Delicious. The streaming services’ library includes critically-acclaimed docuseries Chef’s Table; food travelogues like Nobody Feed Phil and A Cook Abroad, how-to series Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat and Cooked; and streaming rights for competition series like The Great British Baking Show.

The service also has its original reality competition series Final Table and Nailed It. With currently two season released, Nailed It will return with a Christmas special on Dec. 7.