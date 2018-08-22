Netflix Renews ‘The End of the F***ing World’ for Season 2

Netflix has decided that it was not the end of the world for original series The End of the F***ing World, the streaming giant announcing that it has officially picked up the series for a second season.

Eight months after it first premiered, British dark comedy-drama The End of the F***ing World has officially been picked up by Netflix and British broadcaster Channel 4 for a second season, the news being announced by Channel 4 on the first day of the Edinburgh TV Festival.

“Lurching between black and joyous, The End of The F***ing World was one of the most original and beguiling pieces of drama to emerge from Britain in years,” Channel 4 director of programs Ian Katz said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m so proud that Channel 4 brought it to the screen and beyond excited that Charlie and the brilliant team at Clerkenwell are giving us a second helping.”

Based on the award-winning comic series of the same name by Charles Forsman, The End of the F***ing World follows teen outsiders James, a self-proclaimed psychopath, and Alyssa, a foul-mouthed rebel fed up with her boring life, as they embark on a roadtrip to escape the impending doom of adulthood. As they embark on their chaotic journey, and eventually find themselves trailed by two police detectives, the string of violent events they endure makes it apparent that they have crossed a line and have no choice but to take it as far as they can.

The series, whose first season earned critical appraise and an Emmy nod for Justin Brown’s cinematography, was the best-performing exclusive single series and the most binged show of any exclusive single series on Channel 4’s All4 streaming service, but despite the success, its fate was ultimately left open at the end of season 1.

In January, creator Jonathan Entwistle discussed the possibility of a second season with Collider.

“We’re exploring and we’re seeing what we can do to expand the world and see where we get to. But we conceived the show as, in a way, as a movie; a movie in structure. And I think that that is something we’re going to have to expand if we want a bigger story,” Entwistle said.

Season two of The End of the F***ing World will be written by Charlie Covell, who will also executive produce alongside Murray Ferguson, Ed Macdonald, Andy Baker, Dominic Buchanan, and Entwistle.

Season 1 of The End of the F***ing World is available for streaming on Netflix.