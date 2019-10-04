Netflix Renews Teen Drama ‘Elite’ for Season 3

Netflix has renewed its Spanish-language teen drama Elite for a third season, with the streaming service announcing the news on Twitter on Friday, Oct. 4.

#Elite has been renewed for Season 3! Actually, they’ve already finished filming the new episodes and they will hit Netflix in 2020 pic.twitter.com/hQo5itpcjp — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) October 4, 2019

Ester Expósito, who plays Carla, made the official announcement in a video, which featured cameos from two new cast members, Leïti Sène & Sergio Momo.

In addition to a renewal, it was revealed that the show has finished filming the upcoming season, which will arrive on the platform in 2020. A second tweet also offered fans a first look at Sène and Momo in character with a pair of promo photos.

#Elite Season 3 adds Leïti Sène & Sergio Momo to the cast — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/g2IJHkDuc7 — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) October 4, 2019

Elite premiered in October 2018 and follows three working-class students after they are sent to Las Encinas, an incredibly exclusive private school in Spain, after their school collapses. The tensions and events that follow ultimately lead to a murder, and the show’s second season, which arrived in September 2019, unmasked the killer during its finale. Both seasons utilized flash-forwards to maintain their sense of mystery, though it remains to be seen whether Season 3 will do the same.

Fans on Twitter were excited to hear about the renewal, as well as the addition of the new cast members.

Will be fun to see how swiftly #Elite reveals these dudes are wrapped up in a wild soap opera twist. https://t.co/aiIDXPtkAO — Myles McNutt (@Memles) October 4, 2019

Me thinking about Élite season 3 Vs. me remembering that it might be the last one #Elitenetflix pic.twitter.com/dMu2H5zr7x — Helin (@queenbeyoncee4) September 30, 2019

Elite was created and written by Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona.

“We wanted to keep the fast-forward formula as a staple of the series, but at the same time be different,” Madrona said at a recent press conference in Madrid, via Variety.

“In the first Season we were conscious that we were making a series for Netflix, and tried to put everything into it,” he continued. “For Season 2, we thought that we had the opportunity to explore the characters and the new ones as well. But it was an instinctive decision.”

