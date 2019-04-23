Netflix Renews ‘Nailed It’, Sets Release Date

Get out your apron and dust off your cake pan, because Netflix has officially renewed Nailed It! for Season 3!

The streaming giant announced Tuesday that the beloved cooking competition featuring amateur bakers vying for the golden chef’s hat and $10,000 will be returning for its third season on Friday, May 17, Decider reports. Host Nicole Byer and pastry chef Jacques Torres will once again return to judge.

The six-episode season will see competitors serving up a number of different treats, with each episode tackling a different theme.

“‘The Marvel Episode!’ — The bakers summon their not-so-super powers to make Marvel-themed cupcakes with detailed cookie toppers and a daunting Black Panther cake. Actress and gaming icon Felicia Day joins the judge’s panel.”

“‘Cake-O-Phobia’ — What’s scarier than a cook who can’t read a recipe? A trio of creepy-crawly bug cookies and a terrifying clown cake that tastes like cotton candy. Baking magician Natalie Sideserf joins the judge’s panel.”

“‘Masterpiece or Disasterpiece?’ — The amateur bakers attempt to imitate the masters with gingerbread self-portraits and a sculpted cake replica of Michelangelo’s “David.” Actress and comedian Betsy Sodaro joins Nicole and Jacques on the judge’s panel.”

“‘Prehistoric Bakes’ — The contestants turn back time — and mangle time management — with inside-out Neanderthal cupcakes and a tropical-flavored T. rex cake. YouTube sensation and baker Rosanna Pansino guest judges.”

“‘Oui Can’t Bake!’ — The pressure’s on to make perfectly puffed éclairs and a layered bust of Napoleon Bonaparte for not one but two esteemed French chefs as esteemed pastry master Hubert Keller joins the judge’s panel.”

“‘Ready to Wear, Ready to Eat’ — Two high-fashion challenges put the bakers’ hopeless skills to the test: fondant-covered doll cakes and an edible headdress heaped with fruit. Humorist and pastry chef Charles Phoenix join Nicole and Jacques on the panel.”

News of the renewal comes just after the streaming giant revealed in its first-quarter shareholder letter that it would be cooking up three Nailed It! spinoff series to capitalize on the show’s success. The spinoffs will be “locally adapted versions” in France, Germany, and Spain.

Produced by Top Chef producer Magical Elves, with Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Casey Kriley, Patrick J. Doody, Daniel Calin, and Gayle Gawlowski serving as executive producers, Nailed It! has been a staple of Netflix’s unscripted TV offerings since its debut in 2018 and has already inspired Nailed It!: Holiday and Nailed It!: Mexico.

Seasons 1-2 of Nailed It!, as well as Season 1 of Nailed It! Mexico and the special, Nailed It! Holiday, are all available for streaming on Netflix.