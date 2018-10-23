Netflix Renews ‘Disenchantment’ Through Season 4

Netflix has renewed Matt Groening’s new animated series Disenchantment for a total of four seasons, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The high fantasy comedy series debuted back in August with an initial season of 10 episodes. The show had reportedly already gotten a two-season order, and now the streaming giant has tacked on two more. The show is expected to return in 2019, and with the new commitment, it will return in 2020, then again in 2021.

“We’re excited to continue this epic journey with Netflix. Stay tuned for more cranked-up suspense, infuriating plot twists, and beloved characters getting knocked off,” said Groening.

Disenchantment has been met with mostly positive reviews, though many fans are withholding their judgement to see a bit more of it before they make their decisions. For better or worse, the show cannot escape comparisons to Groening’s past work — The Simpsons and Futurama, both of which are huge hits. Still, Disenchantment is hardly a carbon copy, with a whole new voice cast, a different dynamic and a visual style that is distinct while still clearly Groening’s own.

On social media, the creative team behind the show jumped for joy, with many posts celebrating the massive pick up. Three consecutive years is a lot of job security in the world of TV, let alone animation. On top of that, Netflix is typically weary of such far-flung deals, even with shows that seem like obvious wins.

“Surprise! We got 3 more seasons coming your way,” tweeted artist Faith Schaffer. “Season 2 is airing in 2019 and it has my favorite work I did on the show, looking forward to sharing it with y’all.”

Many fans were also excited by the news, and they saw the show as an underdog in the streaming world. This perception seemed to be based mostly on aggregate reviews, social media reactions and comparisons to other shows.

“I really enjoyed Disenchantment. I liked the story/storytelling,” one fan wrote. “Why does everyone expect another version of Futurama with diff characters? Happy they are trying something new. However I’m not a fan of the 2 part series.”

Others resented Netflix for cutting such a massive deal for Groening’s show while giving others so short of a run. Specifically, fans of Luke Cage were upset after the hero’s early dismissal.

Season 1 of Disenchantment is streaming now on Netflix. Judging by the chatter amongst animators on Twitter, we may not have to wait too long for season 2.